Portada
Hace 57 minutos | Por ThePunisherr a coindesk.com
Publicado hace 57 minutos por ThePunisherr a coindesk.com
Más de 30.000 millones de dólares de volumen de negociación de NFT en Ethereum es « wash trading », según sugiere una investigación (ENG)

Más de 30.000 millones de dólares de volumen de negociación de NFT en Ethereum es « wash trading », según sugiere una investigación (ENG)

 coindesk.com

Según los datos extraídos de Dune Analytics, las transacciones sospechosas representaron más de la mitad del volumen total de transacciones de NFT en 2022 y casi el 45 % del volumen de NFT total, desde siempre

Etiquetas

DE3C548D-E347-406A-A60F-E6BBD322CAB7 20 2
Comunidad destacada de hoy
communty tecnología
Tecnología
Tecnología, internet y juegos
tecnología

Comentarios

ThePunisherr
autor

#0 A wash trade is a form of market manipulation in which an investor simultaneously sells and buys the same financial instruments to create misleading, artificial activity in the marketplace.

First, an investor will place a sell order, then place a buy order to buy from himself, or vice versa. This may be done for a number of reasons:

* To artificially increase trading volume, giving the impression that the instrument is more in demand than it actually is.

* To generate commission fees to brokers in order to compensate them for something that cannot be openly paid for. This was done by some of the participants in the Libor scandal .

Some exchanges now have protections built in, sometimes mandatory for participants, such as STPF (Self-Trade Prevention Functionality) on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE).

Wash trading has been illegal in the United States since the passage of the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA), of 1936.

V 1
K 27
Hidrógeno ¿La alternativa?
Hidrógeno ¿La alternativa?
C

V 2
K 24