Más de 30.000 millones de dólares de volumen de negociación de NFT en Ethereum es « wash trading », según sugiere una investigación (ENG)

#0 A wash trade is a form of market manipulation in which an investor simultaneously sells and buys the same financial instruments to create misleading, artificial activity in the marketplace.
First, an investor will place a sell order, then place a buy order to buy from himself, or vice versa. This may be done for a number of reasons:
* To artificially increase trading volume, giving the impression that the instrument is more in demand than it actually is.
* To generate commission fees to brokers in order to compensate them for something that cannot be openly paid for. This was done by some of the participants in the Libor scandal .
Some exchanges now have protections built in, sometimes mandatory for participants, such as STPF (Self-Trade Prevention Functionality) on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE).
Wash trading has been illegal in the United States since the passage of the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA), of 1936.