Hace 22 minutos | Por Malvidious a barrons.com
Publicado hace 22 minutos por Malvidious a barrons.com

Google abre el chatbot Bard de inteligencia artificial a 180 países [ENG]

 barrons.com

Google dijo el miércoles que está abriendo Bard, un rival de ChatGPT respaldado por Microsoft, a 180 países a medida que expande el uso de la inteligencia artificial a través de su plataforma.

LoboAsustado

Pues aqui no
Bard can explain your code to you, line by line

Meet Bard: your creative and helpful collaborator, here to supercharge your imagination, boost your productivity, and bring your ideas to life.

Bard isn’t currently supported in your country. Stay tuned!

tdgwho

#1 https://www.heraldo.es/noticias/sociedad/2023/05/10/google-abre-su-herramienta-de-inteligencia-artificial-a-180-paises-y-ninguno-es-espana-1650817.html

Ni españa, ni ninguno de la UE por lo visto

