Glaze, la app que protege a los artistas de la inteligencia artificial

Un grupo de investigación de la Universidad de Chicago ha creado Glaze, una solución que busca proteger las obras realizadas por artistas reales y evitar que estas acaben entrenando modelos de Inteligencia Artificial (IA). Glaze agrega alteraciones casi imperceptibles al ojo como si se tratase de una nueva capa de estilo, y “el software encubre las imágenes para que los modelos aprendan incorrectamente las características únicas que definen el estilo de un artista, frustrando los esfuerzos posteriores para generar plagios artificiales."

Gry

¿Que tal se conservan esos "cambios imperceptibles" si reduces la resolución un 10%?

rakeliya
autor
editado

#2 Pues yo no lo sé, pero seguro que esos señores de la U. Chicago pensaron en ello. Según el paper científico, impide el robo con más del 92% de eficiencia "bajo condiciones normales" y con más del 85% de eficiencia "contra contramedidas adaptativas", que suena como algo un poquito más sofisticado de lo que sugieres: https://arxiv.org/abs/2302.04222

Yo, desde luego, cuando suba uno de mis dibujos a Internet, se lo voy a poner para dificultar que esos ladrones me roben. Si funciona, bien, y si no, qué le vamos a hacer. Lástima que aún no haya ninguna solución para "desentrenarles y sabotearles" las IAs, pero con un poco de suerte a alguien se le ocurrirá algo.

rojo_separatista

#4, esto es como los profesores que piensan que lo de GPTchat se va a arreglar con programas que sean capaz de detectarlo. Si yo fuera artista, no fiaría ni un gramo de mi confianza en el futuro en estos proyectos, que tienen más pinta de puertas al campo, para vender ilusión a gente desesperada por seguir viviendo en un mundo que se muere, que de otra cosa, la verdad.

rojo_separatista

#4, #7, vamos ellos mismos admiten que no es la panacea:

Unfortunately, Glaze is not a permanent solution against AI mimicry. AI evolves quickly, and systems like Glaze face an inherent challenge of being future-proof (Radiya et al). Techniques we use to cloak artworks today might be overcome by a future countermeasure, possibly rendering previously protected art vulnerable. It is important to note that Glaze is not panacea, but a necessary first step towards artist-centric protection tools to resist AI mimicry. We hope that Glaze and followup projects will provide some protection to artists while longer term (legal, regulatory) efforts take hold.

rojo_separatista
editado

#9, por eso mismo que son expertos en IA, ponen un disclaimer bien grande, para que nadie se haga demasiadas ilusiones con eso. GOTO #8

rakeliya
autor

#8 Panaceas no existen en esta vida, pero si impides a los ladrones robarte entre él 85% y el 92% de tu trabajo, bienvenido sea.

Y si no lo logra, como digo, pues no públicas nada en digital y listos. No existe ningún motivo para publicar nada si el dinero y el reconocimiento se lo van a llevar esos saqueadores en vez de tú. Te lo guardas para la familia y amigos porque no tiene otro beneficio, y si se lo enseñas a alguna agencia o algo, se lo enseñas en papel y con una nota de copyright bien grande prohibiendo su digitalización sin tu permiso y sin que te paguen ellos el trabajo primero.

rakeliya
autor
editado

#6 GOTO #4 . Y quienes escriben eso y han creado ese software parecen ser expertos en IA, criptología y seguridad informática, no cuñaos soltando la suya en foros de Internet.

Para cualquier creador, es esto o no publicar tu trabajo, porque yo paso de que me roben mi trabajo y total, si no voy a ver un euro, me lo guardo en papel para la familia, los amigos o alguna agencia que me lo quiera comprar y pagar por él.

Y si a alguien se le ocurren mecanismos que no sólo impidan el robo sino que además les "enloquezcan" y saboteen las IAs, pueden contar conmigo para el crowfunding.

rojo_separatista

#2, o aplicas cualquier algoritmo de compresión. O un simple autoencoder que te limpie la imágen. Vamos, que no veo como algo imperceptible para el ojo humano, puede engañar una convolución.

MAVERISCH

Bueeeeno, he leido tanto aquí que a los programadores les deberian dar una paga y mandarlos a casa porque hay IAs, que seguro que con los artistas plásticos va a pasar también, sobre todo con el apoyo de los programadores. 😌

Estados Unidos no reconoce derechos de autor de las imágenes generadas por IA de Midjourney
alexwing
editado

Absurdo, corrompo mi trabajo con un Software no vaya a ser que otro software corrompa mi trabajo.

rakeliya
autor
editado

#3 Prefiero "corromper" casi imperceptiblemente mi trabajo a que bandas de ladrones glorificados me lo roben y se enriquezcan con él sin que yo vea un clavo. Y en todo caso, como dicen, "es mío y yo me lo follo como quiero".

rakeliya
autor
editado

La web de la U. Chicago, por si alguien necesita dificultar que los dueños de las IA le roben su trabajo:

http://glaze.cs.uchicago.edu/

Es gratis, un proyecto de investigación, y dicen que intentarán ir mejorándolo conforme avancen las IAs ladronas.

MAVERISCH

No os preocupéis, todo esto de las IAs se regulará.

El creador de ChatGPT avisa: "Una IA aterradora podría llegar pronto"
