Glaze, la app que protege a los artistas de la inteligencia artificial

#4, esto es como los profesores que piensan que lo de GPTchat se va a arreglar con programas que sean capaz de detectarlo. Si yo fuera artista, no fiaría ni un gramo de mi confianza en el futuro en estos proyectos, que tienen más pinta de puertas al campo, para vender ilusión a gente desesperada por seguir viviendo en un mundo que se muere, que de otra cosa, la verdad.
#4, #7, vamos ellos mismos admiten que no es la panacea:
Unfortunately, Glaze is not a permanent solution against AI mimicry. AI evolves quickly, and systems like Glaze face an inherent challenge of being future-proof (Radiya et al). Techniques we use to cloak artworks today might be overcome by a future countermeasure, possibly rendering previously protected art vulnerable. It is important to note that Glaze is not panacea, but a necessary first step towards artist-centric protection tools to resist AI mimicry. We hope that Glaze and followup projects will provide some protection to artists while longer term (legal, regulatory) efforts take hold.
#2, o aplicas cualquier algoritmo de compresión. O un simple autoencoder que te limpie la imágen. Vamos, que no veo como algo imperceptible para el ojo humano, puede engañar una convolución.