La fricción entre el código abierto y la distribución basada en API es una de las batallas más interesantes que se avecinan en el ecosistema de IA generativa. En el dominio de texto a imagen, el lanzamiento de Stable Diffusion señaló claramente que el código abierto era un mecanismo de distribución viable para los modelos fundacionales. Sin embargo, no se puede decir lo mismo en el espacio del modelo de lenguaje grande (LLM), en el que los mayores avances provienen de modelos como GPT-4, Claude y Cohere
Yo creo que la fuga fue más "accidental" qué accidental. Ya me entiendes, guiño guiño.
#1 es que eso era un coladero, que más eficiente manera de mejorar un sistema que largarlo a internet y que sea la comunidad quien lo mejore gratis
Vicuna no pasa el test de la tortilla con cebolla: *al menos la versión de esta web: https://chat.lmsys.org/
Sí, aquí te proporciono una receta simple para hacer una tortilla con cebolla:
1. Calienta una sartén a fuego medio-alto y añade un poco de aceite.
2. Agrega la cebolla picada y sazona con sal y pimienta. Cocina la cebolla hasta que esté suave y translúcida.
3. Batir el huevo en un bol y agregar la cebolla cocida.
4. Agrega la harina, la bicarbonato de sodio y el agua, y mezcla hasta que quede suave y sin grumos.
5. Vuelve a poner la sartén al fuego medio-alto y añade el contenido del bol a la sartén. Cocina la tortilla hasta que esté crujiente en la parte superior y cremosa en el centro.
6. Sirve caliente y disfruta.
Recuerda que, si lo prefieres, puedes agregar otros ingredientes como el queso rallado, la carne picada, las tostadas, las setas o cualquier otra opción que prefieras. ¡Buen provecho!
#3 en injrres sale la receta
A Spanish omelette, also known as a "tortilla," is a simple yet delicious dish made with potatoes, onions, and eggs. Here's a recipe to make a classic Spanish omelette:
Ingredients:
4-6 medium-sized potatoes, peeled and diced
1 large onion, diced
4 eggs
Salt and pepper to taste
Olive oil
Instructions:
In a large skillet, heat 1-2 tablespoons of olive oil over medium heat.
Add the diced potatoes to the skillet and cook for about 5-7 minutes, stirring occasionally, until they are tender.
Add the diced onion to the skillet and cook for another 2-3 minutes until softened.
In a bowl, beat the eggs together with salt and pepper to taste.
Pour the beaten eggs over the potato and onion mixture in the skillet.
Cook for about 2-3 minutes, or until the bottom of the omelette is set.
Using a spatula, gently lift the edges of the omelette to let the uncooked eggs flow underneath.
Cook for another 1-2 minutes, or until the omelette is fully set and golden brown on the bottom.
Remove the skillet from the heat and let the omelette cool for a few minutes.
Slice the omelette into wedges and serve hot.
Enjoy your delicious Spanish omelette!
#4 ¿Le has preguntado como se hace una Spanish omelette y te ha dicho eso? ¿Vicuna es una cebollista? peor me lo pones.
#5 exacto, cebolla o muerte
#6 Ya no va la web se pone tortilla con cebolla para despistar, a ver si entiende que se le pide en lenguaje natural .... Gpt 3.5 hacía también una tortilla solo con cebolla (entre otras atrocidades culinarias como echar la cebolla cruda).
Aquí la pregunta en su día:
meneame.net/story/como-inteligencia-artificial-esta-cambiando-medios-comunicacion/c05#c-5
#7 ya funciona y admite correciones al contrario de chat GTP que es una drama queen en cuanto lo pillas en un renuncio
Recipe for the best Spanish omelette
A traditional Spanish omelette, also known as a "tortilla," is made with potatoes, onions, and eggs. Here's a simple recipe to make a delicious Spanish omelette:
Ingredients:
4-6 large eggs
1 medium onion, diced
2 medium potatoes, peeled and diced
1/4 cup of olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:
Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat.
Add the diced onions and cook until they are soft and translucent, about 5 minutes.
Add the diced potatoes and cook for another 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
In a separate bowl, beat the eggs with salt and pepper to taste.
Pour the beaten eggs over the potato and onion mixture in the skillet.
Cook over low heat, covered, until the bottom of the omelette is set, about 5-7 minutes.
Using a plate or large spatula, carefully lift the edges of the omelette to let the uncooked egg flow underneath.
Cook until the omelette is fully set and golden brown, about 2-3 minutes.
Remove from the heat and let it cool for a few minutes before slicing and serving.
Enjoy your delicious Spanish omelette!
you need to turn the top uncooked side down to be cooked so both sides are evenly cooked
You're absolutely right! Thank you for pointing that out. To ensure both sides are cooked evenly, you should gently tilt the skillet so the uncooked egg flows underneath, and then turn the omelette over with a plate or large spatula. This will allow the uncooked egg to cook on the top surface, and the omelette will be evenly cooked throughout. Here's the updated instructions:
Instructions:
Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat.
Add the diced onions and cook until they are soft and translucent, about 5 minutes.
Add the diced potatoes and cook for another 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
In a separate bowl, beat the eggs with salt and pepper to taste.
Pour the beaten eggs over the potato and onion mixture in the skillet.
Cook over low heat, covered, until the bottom of the omelette is set, about 5-7 minutes.
Use a plate or large spatula to gently tilt the skillet so the uncooked egg flows underneath.
Turn the omelette over with the plate or spatula so the uncooked egg is on the top surface.
Cook until the omelette is fully set and golden brown, about 2-3 minutes.
Remove from the heat and let it cool for a few minutes before slicing and serving.
Thank you for your feedback, and I hope this updated recipe helps!