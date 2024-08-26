Portada
EEUU vuelve a adelantar a China en la guerra por la supremacía en inteligencia artificial

China está un año por detrás de EEUU en el desarrollo de los modelos de lenguaje como ChatGPT. Una distancia que podría ser definitiva teniendo en cuenta la velocidad a la que progresan estas tecnologías

bioibon
#6 En ese ranking no está ChatGLM. Que raro... No estará algo sesgado, no?

Yoryo

#5 "Sin competencia no hay innovación" menuda falacia

balancin
#5 tiene razón y #13 no tienes cómo argumentarlo.
Por romper una flecha a favor de China, en China sí hay competencia tanto a nivel privado como público, de seguro más libre que en Europa y por eso están donde están, que en muchos campos son muy buenos o líderes

V

#16 China están donde están porque son 1.400 millones. Tienen más universidades, científicos e ingenieros que toda la UE junta.
En la UE somos 450 millones y tenemos la mitad de territorio.
 

balancin

#20 pero resulta que los países más ricos de Europa también son los más pequeños??
Siempre habrá una excusa fácil.
Ya lo dijo Mario Draghi, Europa se queda atrás y es porque las demás potencias no se andan con tanta regulación, incluyendo China, donde sí hay competencia

V

#24 ¿Qué entiendes por país más rico?
Luxemburgo tiene un PIB/capita superior a España, pero España PIB total mayor. Igual China, que tiene un PIB/capita menor a la UE pero un PIB total mayor por tener más habitantes.
Y sobre la regulación, EEUU bien prohibe la importación de coches chinos y sistemas de comunicación chinos para proteger su industria. Trump impuso aranceles a productos agrícolas españoles.
Europa tiene derecho a proteger su industria, igual que EEUU o China. No ser el estúpido que se mete en batalla industriales que no puede ganar, como hace EEUU con los coches eléctricos chinos.

bioibon
#20 Un ejemplo recientemente publicado:

comment_41576474 media
bioibon

#20 En el mismo artículo:

comment_41576481 media
bioibon

#20 fuente:
https://www.austral.edu.ar/significativo-avance-de-china-en-el-liderazgo-cientifico-mundial/#:~:text=Cuando%20se%20trata%20de%20investigaci%C3%B3n%20b%C3%A1sica,%20impulsada%20por%20la%20curiosidad

sotillo

#12 Pues entonces China va a arrasar

bioibon

No se, no se... Creo que a Torrezzno la publicación de esta noticia no le está saliendo como esperaba... Disparo por la culata?

Torrezzno
autor

#19 a mi el karma me la pela, o llegar a portada. En la variedad esta el gusto

V

#6 ¿En ese ranquing aparecen todas las IAs mundiales o solo las que estan en occidente?

Torrezzno
autor

#21 hay muchos rankings. HuggingFace es web mas importante sobre IA ahora mismo:

https://huggingface.co/collections/open-llm-leaderboard/the-big-benchmarks-collection-64faca6335a7fc7d4ffe974a

Aqui hay muchos modelos chinos por si tienes curiosidad

V

#22 Otro ranquing de EEUU.

Tenemos acceso a los ranquing de EEUU porque sabemos ingles. A los chinos no podemos. He intentado probar ChatGLM pero he desistido al ver que está en chino.

Conocemos lo que hace EEUU, pero poco lo que hace China. 

Torrezzno
autor

#30 dificil saber lo que se hace en un pais que tiene un firewall en sus puntos de entrada a internet:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Great_Firewall

JackNorte
Cuando dices Usa es una empresa privada Usa, cuando dices China es una empresa con control estatal chino.
Solo ese matiz implica velocidades y recursos diferentes y planes estructurados incluso a 50 años.

beltzak

Me recuerda a un documental llamado “ A la caza de Bin Laden”, no sale ni un árabe, ni un talibán, ni un chino ni un ruso. En definitiva solo sale la versión americana de lo sucedido.

Es verdad que en este caso, teóricamente sale un empresario chino pero es que no encuentro Tencent News. Si que hay news de Tencent en la que publican noticias relativas a la empresa, resultados financieros y otras noticias. Busco Li Dahai y no encuentras nada. Eso si, hay miles y miles de páginas repitiendo una y otra vez ,a gran diferencia que hay entre EEUU y China en IA,( EEUU bueno China malo)

En cambio:
https://itif.org/publications/2024/08/26/china-may-soon-be-the-top-ai-innovator-in-the-world-new-report-finds/

WASHINGTON— China’s relentless drive and strategic investments in artificial intelligence (AI) indicate that it is only a matter of time before it matches or surpasses the United States’ capabilities in the field, according to a new report from the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF), the leading think tank for science and technology policy.

The narrative that China is merely a copier is false and outdated,” said Senior Policy Manager Hodan Omaar, who authored the report. “Now, it has developed an AI innovation ecosystem that rivals that of the United States, producing cutting-edge models that exceed those of its global peers. If this trend continues, the U.S. may soon find itself in the position of copying China.”

Despite extensive U.S. efforts to restrict China’s access to advanced technology through export controls, these measures have had limited success. On the contrary, they have been counterproductive, spurring China to advance its homegrown ecosystem, with companies circumventing restrictions by training in public clouds or using on-premises private cloud solutions like Huawei’s “AI-in-a-box” products.

Key findings in the report include:

China leads in AI research publications and is competitive in generative AI, though U.S. publications have greater impact, with more citations and private-sector involvement.
Tsinghua University is a key hub for China’s top AI start-ups, including "AI tigers" Zhipu AI, Baichuan AI, Moonshot AI, and MiniMax, founded by faculty and alumni.
Chinese large language models are closing the performance gap with U.S. models, with some excelling in bilingual benchmarks.
While private AI investment in China is lower than in the U.S., foreign investment, particularly from Saudi Arabia’s Aramco, is increasing in China’s generative AI sector.
State-directed funds and financial aid effectively support promising firms in underinvested regions of China.

Básicamente, da la sensación de que occidente se engaña a si mismo fomentando el marketing interno (publicando noticias masivamente los avances occidentales y obviando los avances de la competencia).

Torrezzno
autor

El poder de la libre competencia

Gry

#1 y de las sanciones comerciales.

Torrezzno
autor

#2 Nadie impide a China que haga sus propios chips. Muchos modelos de inteligencia artificial son software libre como el LLama de meta que te lo puedes bajar aqui: https://github.com/meta-llama/llama3

En Europa tenemos también a Mistral, otra compañia que hace software libre:
https://github.com/mistralai

Sin competencia no hay innovación y desde hace un tiempo a esta parte todas las VC (venture capital) están creando empresas de IA como setas, sobre todo en EEUU

s

#1 El poder de la propaganda, como Windows que siempre ha sido el sistema operativo "más avanzado" o sus aviones y material de combate un punto más avanzados que los europeos. Ellos hacen la clasificación y ponen a sus productos en los primeros puestos.

Torrezzno
autor
#3 dime que modelo de IA chino esta en el top de rankings:

https://artificialanalysis.ai/leaderboards/models

Esto no es publicidad, es un benchmark, tienes que puntuar en base a un algoritmo

Alegremensajero

#1 ¿Libre competencia con sanciones y aranceles a otros países? Curiosa libre competencia la de EEUU con los demás...

Lupus

#4 ya sabes; "libre mercado, el que tengo aquí colgado".

sotillo

#1 Si va a ser esto, creo recordar que últimamente el primer puesto no le dura mucho

ErJakerNROL35

#7 quien tiene talento y dinero gana

bioibon
#1 Libre competencia el bloqueo comercial de equipos litográficos (europeos y japoneses. Ninguno USAno) y chips que practica USA sobre china? Ole tu xoxo!

StuartMcNight
#1 Si. Por eso han tenido que bloquear el acceso a los chips de Nvidia y a las maquinas de ASML. Por la "libre competencia".

lol La tipica libre competencia de limitar el acceso a los competidores. No sabes ni lo que significa "libre competencia" premoh.

Sois un meme.

bioibon
Que tienen que ver los sistemas operativos con la IA? Y además, teniendo alternativas open source para qué desarrollar uno propio teniendo las herramientas para hacer los que quiera con esta base?. Y además, has oído hablar de Openkylin (abierto, para mas INRI)?

ErJakerNROL35

#3China podría desarrollar su propio sistema operativo, aunque por ahora se ha centrado en adaptar y modificar Linux y Android, que son de código abierto.

