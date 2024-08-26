Portada
mis comunidades
otras secciones
#20 pero resulta que los países más ricos de Europa también son los más pequeños??
Siempre habrá una excusa fácil.
Ya lo dijo Mario Draghi, Europa se queda atrás y es porque las demás potencias no se andan con tanta regulación, incluyendo China, donde sí hay competencia
#24 ¿Qué entiendes por país más rico?
Luxemburgo tiene un PIB/capita superior a España, pero España PIB total mayor. Igual China, que tiene un PIB/capita menor a la UE pero un PIB total mayor por tener más habitantes.
Y sobre la regulación, EEUU bien prohibe la importación de coches chinos y sistemas de comunicación chinos para proteger su industria. Trump impuso aranceles a productos agrícolas españoles.
Europa tiene derecho a proteger su industria, igual que EEUU o China. No ser el estúpido que se mete en batalla industriales que no puede ganar, como hace EEUU con los coches eléctricos chinos.
Me recuerda a un documental llamado “ A la caza de Bin Laden”, no sale ni un árabe, ni un talibán, ni un chino ni un ruso. En definitiva solo sale la versión americana de lo sucedido.
Es verdad que en este caso, teóricamente sale un empresario chino pero es que no encuentro Tencent News. Si que hay news de Tencent en la que publican noticias relativas a la empresa, resultados financieros y otras noticias. Busco Li Dahai y no encuentras nada. Eso si, hay miles y miles de páginas repitiendo una y otra vez ,a gran diferencia que hay entre EEUU y China en IA,( EEUU bueno China malo)
En cambio:
https://itif.org/publications/2024/08/26/china-may-soon-be-the-top-ai-innovator-in-the-world-new-report-finds/
WASHINGTON— China’s relentless drive and strategic investments in artificial intelligence (AI) indicate that it is only a matter of time before it matches or surpasses the United States’ capabilities in the field, according to a new report from the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF), the leading think tank for science and technology policy.
“The narrative that China is merely a copier is false and outdated,” said Senior Policy Manager Hodan Omaar, who authored the report. “Now, it has developed an AI innovation ecosystem that rivals that of the United States, producing cutting-edge models that exceed those of its global peers. If this trend continues, the U.S. may soon find itself in the position of copying China.”
Despite extensive U.S. efforts to restrict China’s access to advanced technology through export controls, these measures have had limited success. On the contrary, they have been counterproductive, spurring China to advance its homegrown ecosystem, with companies circumventing restrictions by training in public clouds or using on-premises private cloud solutions like Huawei’s “AI-in-a-box” products.
Key findings in the report include:
China leads in AI research publications and is competitive in generative AI, though U.S. publications have greater impact, with more citations and private-sector involvement.
Tsinghua University is a key hub for China’s top AI start-ups, including "AI tigers" Zhipu AI, Baichuan AI, Moonshot AI, and MiniMax, founded by faculty and alumni.
Chinese large language models are closing the performance gap with U.S. models, with some excelling in bilingual benchmarks.
While private AI investment in China is lower than in the U.S., foreign investment, particularly from Saudi Arabia’s Aramco, is increasing in China’s generative AI sector.
State-directed funds and financial aid effectively support promising firms in underinvested regions of China.
Básicamente, da la sensación de que occidente se engaña a si mismo fomentando el marketing interno (publicando noticias masivamente los avances occidentales y obviando los avances de la competencia).
#1 ¿Libre competencia con sanciones y aranceles a otros países? Curiosa libre competencia la de EEUU con los demás...
#1 Libre competencia el bloqueo comercial de equipos litográficos (europeos y japoneses. Ninguno USAno) y chips que practica USA sobre china? Ole tu xoxo!
#1 Si. Por eso han tenido que bloquear el acceso a los chips de Nvidia y a las maquinas de ASML. Por la "libre competencia".
La tipica libre competencia de limitar el acceso a los competidores. No sabes ni lo que significa "libre competencia" premoh.
Sois un meme.
#3China podría desarrollar su propio sistema operativo, aunque por ahora se ha centrado en adaptar y modificar Linux y Android, que son de código abierto.
La tipica libre competencia de limitar el acceso a los competidores. No sabes ni lo que significa "libre competencia" premoh.
Sois un meme.