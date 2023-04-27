Dropbox despide a 500 empleados, el 16% de su plantilla, aludiendo a una ralentización del crecimiento: "La era de la IA ha comenzado"

La ola de despidos masivos en las grandes tecnológicas no termina de llegar a su fin y el recorte de plantilla que Meta ejecutó la semana pasada es buena muestra de ello. El CEO de Dropbox ha anunciado ahora que va a despedir a 500 trabajadores, el 16% de su plantilla, por culpa de una ralentización del crecimiento y de la llegada de "la era de la inteligencia artificial".
Sinceramente… y me vais a coser a negativos pero simplemente se están preparando para capear el temporal económico. Con los tipos de interés por las nubes va a estar jodido que estas empresas tengan financiación gratis como antes.
Tienen que mejorar el ratio de beneficio por empleado para ganar credibilidad.
#6 evidentemente. Eso sí que queda cerca. Los efectos de la IA todavía no.
#7 vamos a flipar no se si para bien o para mal, pero el mundo que conocemos simplemente será otro.
#6 ia
#6 la IA es el comodín que han cogido las empresas para despedir a gente porque la gestión ha sido mala y encima consiguen quedar en los titulares como innovadores en vez de como hijos de puta.
#5 Sí, espera que sí es por la gente que pregona las tonterías del "adáptate o muere" ibas tú a tener redistribución o menos horas de trabajo sin disminuir el salario...
#11 Hay cosas en las que discrepo contigo, pero en esto creo que tienes más razón que un santo.
Lo mejor del tema es que mucho cambiar el sistema, pero somos incapaces de mantener los derechos que ya teníamos.
#28 Es imposible estar siempre en desacuerdo o de acuerdo en todo. La vida son muchas historias y muchos grises.
#8 aquel que no permita que mientras hay gente que muere de hambre, otra tenga suficiente dinero como para alimentar les a todos
#9 y es...?
#10 pues si me preguntas a mi
Toda empresa deberia dividir el 49% de las acciones entre sus empleados
Algo tal que si
100 % el 51 % iría para el empresario y el 49% restante le perteneceria a los empleados
Impuesto a mundial a las empresas-nacion, empresas que por su capacidad económica pueden competir e influir en el mismo nivel que un país del 30%
Del cual se destinaría el 15% a compensar el impacto medioambiental generado por estas mismas y la desigualdad generada con el otro 15%
Y lo más importante que TODAS las naciones que quieran hacer negocios con los países miembros este obligado a unirse
Pero no soy un nobel de economía y he pensado esto mientras espero la cena
#13: El problema es que ahora no hay empleados.
El problema básicamente es que cuando uno consume servicios, el dinero se va cada vez para arriba, con lo que las clases de abajo tenemos menos, porque el dinero no vuelve a bajar. Antes no ocurría tanto eso, pero cada vez las empresas tienen más beneficios, que se reparten entre los accionistas (porque pagan pocos impuestos) y es dinero que ya no se queda abajo, y también pagan más y más dinero a los CEOs, así que también es dinero que se va para arriba. Si a eso sumamos la inflación injustificada, que por una vivienda cada vez cobran más, que nos quieren quitar la sanidad pública...
No voy a decir si es mejor comunismo o capitalismo, solo digo eso, que si el dinero se va todo para arriba, abajo no queda nada.
#13 Ese sistema en el que los empleados participan de beneficios y no de riesgos mola mucho
Ya sabéis, chavales, "adaptarse o morir", lo que habéis defendido aquí con capa y espada por ya sabéis qué motivos muchos de vosotros. Y a los que os decían que cuidado, que el objetivo final era reducir la parte humana laboral, nos llamabais "neoluditas" (como vuestros filósofos de cabecera, Enrique Fans y toda esa tropa que ha vivido muy bien de de las "disrupciones". Pues nada, como bien dice el de Dropbox, la IA ya está aquí.
A saborear lo aplaudido. No se le pueden poner puertas al campo.
#2 que habrá que luchar por el reparto no es nuevo. El problema no es la máquina sino el sistema económico.
#3 que sistema económico es el mejor, según tu opinión?
#8 lo que quiero decir con mi comentario no es que salgamos del capitalismo, sino que hay que mantener y quizá profundizar en medidas intervencionistas sobre el sistema económico para forzar el reparto y asegurar la cohesión social.
#12 a medida que los sistemas intervencionistas y mercantilistas han ido desapareciendo para dejar sistemas de libre mercado, el hambre, la pobreza y la pobreza extrema han ido disminuyendo, a un ritmo jamas visto en la historia de la humanidad. La poblacion y la esperanza de vida al nacer no han parado de crecer.
Pero mejor volver a sistemas intervencionistas.
Fijate China mismamente, a medida que se ha ido abriendo y permitiendo la libre empresa ha experimentado el que probablemente sea el mayor desarrollo jamas visto, al menos en terminos absolutos.
#16, de verdad te piensas que es menos intervencionista el capitalismo actual que el del siglo XIX?
#25 si, sin duda. En España aun existian monopolios de importación/exportacion, aranceles para proteger al campo y a la industria, etc...
Claro que se venia del antiguo régimen y comparado con lo anterior la liberalizacion fue enorme, pero nada que ver con lo actual.
Si creo que en los ultimos tiempos ha aumentado el proteccionismo y el intervencionismo con respecto alnpasadoas reciente, pero en terminos generales es el menor que ha habido nunca en la historia.
Solo hay que ver la UE.
#3 ¿Que habrá que luchar? Joder, llegas tarde más de una década y da la impresión de que ni siquiera eres consciente de ello.
Vas a cambiar el sistema económico de cojones, si ni siquiera somos capaces de defender los derechos que ya teníamos...
#2 Hay mucho de neoluditismo en negar qie la tecnología es avance y que no hay que aferrarse a trabajos que puede suplir la tecnología. Hay que pelear por un reparto justo del trabajo y los beneficios. O trabajar menos.
#2 Un sistema gobernado íntegramente por máquinas necesita muy poca fuerza laboral.
#2 eso mismo dijero los arrieros cuando llegó el motor.
Arrieros somos y en el camino nos encontraremos.
#2 Aquí un músico, que vivió la solidaridad por aquí con aquello de "que den conciertos". Mil veces se me ha dicho que bueno, que si tengo que dedicarme a otra cosa, que lo haga. Pues venga, espero ahora un poco de coherencia. A reinventarse tocan.
Este ca a ser el año del comunismo y la RBU por aquí.
Dropbox lleva muchos años en caída y no tiene que ver con las peregrinas declaraciones/sueños de su CEO
#17 no es esa empresa que tuvo gracia los cinco primeros días y a la que luego Google y Microsoft se han follado por todos sitios? Ah qué ahora van a despedir por la AI claro
#20 Creo que va por ahí, nunca he visto ninguna empresa usar Dropbox pero OneDrive/SharePoint o Google Drive es lo normal (desconozco si Dropbox ofrece otros servicios, supongo que este es el principal).
El problema es que esas empresas grandes (Microsoft, Google) tienen mucho poder para empaquetar estos servicios con otros que ya ofrecen, y ofrecer un servicio equivalente no es suficiente para competir. De la misma forma que Microsoft se va a follar a los competidores de Teams, a pesar de que su aplicación/servicio no es el mejor
Comunicado del CEO de Dropbox:
Why we’re making this decision
I've said in the past that our business is stable and profitable. So why would we take a step like this? What's changed?
First, while our business is profitable, our growth has been slowing. Part of this is due to the natural maturation of our existing businesses, but more recently, headwinds from the economic downturn have put pressure on our customers and, in turn, on our business. As a result, some investments that used to deliver positive returns are no longer sustainable.
Second, and more consequentially, the AI era of computing has finally arrived. We’ve believed for many years that AI will give us new superpowers and completely transform knowledge work. And we’ve been building towards this future for a long time, as this year’s product pipeline will demonstrate.
#1 Texto completo y enlace: https://blog.dropbox.com/topics/company/a-message-from-drew
A message from our CEO
By Drew Houston
Published on April 27, 2023
Today, our cofounder and CEO Drew Houston shared the difficult news that we’ll be making reductions to our global workforce. He sent the following email to all employees:
Hi everyone,
I'm writing to share that I’ve made the difficult decision to reduce our global workforce by about 16%, or 500 Dropboxers.
First and foremost, I want to recognize the impact this decision has on Dropboxers who are affected and their families, and I take full ownership of this decision and the path that led us here.
If you've been impacted, you'll be sent a calendar invitation within the next 30 minutes for a 1:1 with a leader on your team and a member of the People team to go through details of your departure, package, and to ask any questions you may have. You'll also have some time today and tomorrow to wrap up and say goodbye to colleagues.
Why we’re making this decision
I've said in the past that our business is stable and profitable. So why would we take a step like this? What's changed?
First, while our business is profitable, our growth has been slowing. Part of this is due to the natural maturation of our existing businesses, but more recently, headwinds from the economic downturn have put pressure on our customers and, in turn, on our business. As a result, some investments that used to deliver positive returns are no longer sustainable.
Second, and more consequentially, the AI era of computing has finally arrived. We’ve believed for many years that AI will give us new superpowers and completely transform knowledge work. And we’ve been building towards this future for a long time, as this year’s product pipeline will demonstrate.
The opportunity in front of us is greater than ever, but so is our need to act with urgency to seize it. Over the last few months, AI has captured the world’s collective imagination, expanding the potential market for our next generation of AI-powered products more rapidly than any of us could have anticipated. However, this momentum has also alerted our competitors to many of the same opportunities.
In an ideal world, we’d simply shift people from one team to another. And we’ve done that wherever possible. However, our next stage of growth requires a different mix of skill sets, particularly in AI and early-stage product development. We’ve been bringing in great talent in these areas over the last couple years and we'll need even more.
And we need to acknowledge some other hard truths. In some areas, investments that showed promise before the downturn have more limited potential today. In others, we haven’t been executing consistently or managing performance as tightly as we need to. So we’ve made more significant cuts in these areas in order to free up investment in our future growth.
I’m truly sorry that as a result of these decisions, we have to part ways with Dropboxers and valued teammates who have made many contributions to the company.
Taking care of impacted employees
To all of you impacted by today’s news, we’re committed to doing as much as we can to take care of you through this transition.
Those leaving will be eligible to receive the following benefits and support:
Severance and equity: Impacted employees will be eligible for sixteen weeks of pay, with one additional week of pay for each completed year of tenure at Dropbox. All impacted employees will receive their Q2 equity vest.
Healthcare: All employees will be eligible for up to six months of COBRA in the US, and similar equivalents where applicable internationally, as well as Modern Health support.
Devices: Impacted employees will be eligible to keep company devices (phones, tablets, laptops, and peripherals) for personal use.
Job placement: Job placement services and career coaching will be available at no cost.
Organizational changes
Today’s changes were the result of taking a hard look at our strategic priorities and organizational structure as a leadership team, and aligning to principles of sustainable financial growth, efficiency, and flexibility to invest in our future. We’re also streamlining how the company is organized.
For example, we’re consolidating our Core and Document Workflows businesses to reflect renewed focus on integrating our customers’ key workflows seamlessly within our core FSS product. We’re also realigning and refocusing our business teams to reflect proportionate adjustments to the product development teams they support and refinements to our strategy.
Team leaders will be following up with more details on any impact to your org shortly.
Building for the future
The changes we’re announcing today, while painful, are necessary for our future. Change is constant in our business, and technology transitions over the last few decades are instructive. As the world moved from physical film to digital photography, or from land lines to wireless communication, or from DVD rentals to streaming, opportunity and disruption went hand-in-hand. Companies that embraced a new reality and took decisive action did well. Companies that held onto the past or tried to have it all did not.
These transitions are never easy, but I’m determined to ensure that Dropbox is at the forefront of the AI era, just as we were at the forefront of the shift to mobile and the cloud. We’ll need all hands on deck as machine intelligence gives us the tools to reimagine our existing businesses and invent new ones. And I'm committed to doing everything in my power to best position ourselves for the future and unlock our full potential.
In closing
We’ll focus today on supporting impacted employees and saying goodbye to fellow Dropboxers. To those of you who are departing: thank you for everything you’ve done for Dropbox in your time here.
Beginning tomorrow through early next week, I’ll be hosting regional town halls to answer your questions and discuss our future plans in more detail. Thank you for your kindness and compassion as we get through this difficult process.
Drew
#4 Traducción libre y resumidisima;
Cosas que antes daban dinero ahora dan muy poco o nada. La economía está que si cae, que si no cae y no nos fiamos. Y no podemos pedir préstamos porque están por las nubes. Así que echamos a la calle a 500 empleados y esperamos que una IA cubra ese hueco. También vamos a hacer un "rebranding" de productos añadiendo "IA" a todo para que parezca más molón y la gente pague.
Eso sí, a los que echamos os cuidaremos 6 meses (más o menos) y os deseamos suerte.
Sectores que no serán afectados: Políticos, putas y policía .
Pues la IA la va a tener que implantar alguien. Muy rápido quieren ir.
Aprovechan el contexto actual para despedir pero es más temas económicos que otra cosa.
La que está liando Elon Musk...