Detectada una brecha de seguridad en los CPU de los ordenadores “difícil de mitigar”

“Todos los ordenadores con procesadores modernos se ven afectados por la vulnerabilidad de seguridad” ante el Collid+Power, asegura en la nota Andreas Kogler, ingeniero del Instituto de Procesamiento Aplicado de la Información y Tecnologías de la Comunicación (IAIK) de la TU Graz. “Y este riesgo de seguridad es muy difícil de solucionar”, añade.

Macnamara

"First of all, you do not need to worry. The leakage rates of Collide+Power are relatively low with the current state-of-the-art, and it is highly unlikely to be a target of a Collide+Power attack as an end-user. Nevertheless, we assume that nearly all CPUs are affected by Collide+Power as the exploited leakage is fundamentally a result of how we build CPUs. Finally, we want to clarify that Collide+Power is no CPU bug, as the shared components were always intended to share data from different security domains"

