Descarga de APK de No Thanks para Android

Escanee códigos de barras y busque números de serie ¡Bienvenido a nuestra aplicación No, gracias! Nuestra aplicación simplifica el proceso de escanear códigos de barras y buscar productos incluidos en el movimiento de boicot.

p
autor

Relacionada: "No Thanks": La aplicación que están usando para boicotear a Israel en las tiendas

V 1
K 35
Pelafustan

#1 Alternativa en la Play Store:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=boycott.no.thanks&hl=eu&gl=US

V 2
K 46
Mark_Renton_1

yo me la bajé del android market (o como se llame ahora la tienda de google) pero por lo visto como que empezaba a hacer pupita, la han retirado

V 0
K 20
p
autor

#7 A estas alturas me fio más de APK Pure que de la Play Store y todos los productos de Google.

P.D. Cuando explicas un chiste, deja de serlo

V 0
K 15
tdgwho

#9 Pues mal hecho.

Si algo de apkpure te mete un virus, te jodes.

Si lo hace algo de la play store, te jodes, pero puede que te hagas millonario.

V 0
K 9
tdgwho

Mucho cuidado con descargar APKs de sitios como este.

No sería la primera vez que se aprovechan de este tipo de movimientos para hacerle de todo menos vudú al movil

V 2
K 10
p
autor

#3 Bot sionista detected

V 0
K 15
Pelafustan
editado

#5 para #_3

Why apkpure.com is 100% safe?

- Why using SHA1 to check the identification of certificate is safe?
That’s a cryptography problem. Please refer to the following authoritative information to check the reason.

- How do we make sure the updated Apps are real and created by the respective developers?
1. All APKPure.com apps are verified prior to publishing.
2. We make sure that the cryptographic signatures for new versions of all previously published apps match the original ones, which means we know if the new version APKs were signed by the real devs or someone pretending to be them.
3. For new apps that have never been published on APKPure.com, we try to match the signatures to other existing apps by the same developer. If there’s a match, it means that the same key was used to sign a previously known legitimate app, therefore validating the new upload. If we’re unable to verify the legitimacy of a new APK, we will simply not publish it on APKPure.com.

https://m.apkpure.com/faq-safe.html

V 2
K 17
tdgwho

#5 A quien llamas bot?

Solo estoy advirtiendo de un problema real.

Tu mismo deberías indicarlo en la entradilla.

V 2
K -3
Ghandilocuente
editado

Yo la instale recientemente, se hizo bastante popular cuando la eliminaron de la PlayStore

V 0
K 7
