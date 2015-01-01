Estamos desarrollando esta nueva version. Puedes volver a la anterior versión de Menéame.

De-AMP en el navegador Brave: Recortar a Google y mejorar la privacidad [ENG]

Brave ha modificado Blink para vigilar cuándo se cargan las páginas AMP. Cuando De-AMP está habilitado, Brave buscará el marcado HTML de AMP en las páginas a medida que se cargan (y antes de que se representen). Si Brave ve que se está cargando una página AMP, el navegador dejará de cargar la página actual y, en su lugar, cargará la versión "verdadera" de la página. Esto se hace antes de que renderice la página, evitando que los scripts AMP y las imágenes de Google se obtengan y ejecuten, reduciendo drásticamente la cantidad de información que

Google quiere adueñarse de internet, hay que luchar contra ello
"AMP 2.0 Will Be Even Worse
Google is currently developing a follow up to AMP, based around their Signed Exchange (SXG) and WebBundle proposals. This effort isn’t formally called AMP 2.0, but the goals are the same: allow more of the Web to be served from Google’s servers, and in ways that give users less control over how they interact with that content, and with less understanding of where that content is coming from."

