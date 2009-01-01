Portada
Adobe te obliga a pagar una suscripción para rotar un PDF porque las suscripciones lo han arrasado todo

Adobe te obliga a pagar una suscripción para rotar un PDF porque las suscripciones lo han arrasado todo

 xataka.com

El modelo de suscripción ha venido para quedarse. Antes nos suscribíamos al Canal+ o a algún periódico (¡en papel!), pero el éxito de los Netflix y Spotify del mundo ha hecho que ahora lo de pagar una vez y olvidarse sea casi imposible. Suscripciones por doquier. Fabricantes de coches o de bicis de spinning se han sumado a una tendencia que ya habían aplicado en masa las empresas de tecnología. El resultado siempre ha sido el mismo: transformar productos que comprábamos y eran nuestros en servicios de los que nunca somos dueños.

manuelpepito

Lectores de PDF hay un gritón.

sleep_timer

Adobe iniciando su ruina.

Wir0s
editado

#3 Nooooo nadie usa Photoshop, Premiere, AfterEffects o lightroom, son programas totalmente olvidados y sin ningun uso

#4 Pues por el momento... Parece que no

nasdaq.com

SpamALot

#4 mas pirateo

reithor

Sí, el otro día me cagué en sus putas muelas por esto mismo.

A
editado

#1 GhostScript, PDFTK. En Windows como lector, Sumatra PDF.

SpamALot

Preview - editor/reader (Mac; built-in app). Excellent solution for most common needs.

PDF Reader by Xodo - editor/reader (Windows - Microsoft Store app). Very good. Horizontal scrolling.

Photopea - Adobe Photoshop substitute. Online service, but files edited locally in browser.

Word (Windows/Mac; 'free' if already included) - editor. Workable, but involves conversions.

LibreOffice Draw - editor (Windows/Mac/Linux). Good for more involved editing; moderately difficult.

Gimp - editor (Windows/Mac/Linux). Can edit images and other parts. Not good for text. Difficult.

Inkscape - editor (Windows/Mac/Linux/FreeBSD). Hard-core editing. Difficult to use without training.

SumatraPDF - reader (Windows). Excellent. Multiple tab capability; can rename files while you view them.

Skim - reader (Mac). Very good. Multiple tab capability.

Firefox and Chromium-based web browsers - reader (Windows/Mac/Linux). View PDF files in separate tabs.

Okular - reader (Linux/Windows)

Evince - reader (Linux/Windows)

PDFtk - (Windows/Mac/Linux). Command line tool for editing PDF files.

ImageMagick (Windows/Mac/Linux). Command line tool.

A

#10 GhostScript+Poppler-tools.

T

¿Todavía hay quien utiliza algún producto de Adobe?

traviesvs_maximvs

#3 Nah, Photoshop e Ilustrator apenas son el estándar en diseño gráfico. Minucias.

L

#3 en qué planeta vives?

Adobe te obliga a pagar una suscripción para rotar un PDF porque las suscripciones lo han arrasado todo
Eibi6

Tiro en el pie... Vamos yo soy el Sr. adobe y lo que hago con el tema lector de PDF es ponerlo totalmente gratuíto con publi de los programas "buenos"

spop

Os recomiendo pdf24, un programa que te permite: unir, separar, rotar y varias cosas más con documentos pdf's. Es gratuito y muy facil de usar, además todo lo trabajas en local, no hay que subir nada la nube

I

ADOBEce este. 8====0

