EDICIóN GENERAL
19 meneos
35 clics
Web de la empresa FCC publicando comentarios falsos para apoyar el fin de Internet neutral en EEUU [ENG]

Web de la empresa FCC publicando comentarios falsos para apoyar el fin de Internet neutral en EEUU [ENG]

After leaving a public comment on the FCC’s website last summer, I decided to snoop around and take a look at other comments made. I was surprised and suspicious by what I found; not only were a great many in favor of Ajit Pai’s plans to dismantle the Title II utility classification of our internet, but they were written in the exact same way. Curious.

| etiquetas: neutralidad internet , fcc , comentarios falsos , manipulación
16 3 3 K 110 actualidad
6 comentarios
16 3 3 K 110 actualidad
caldereta_1 #1 caldereta_1 *
Básicamente es un ejemplo claro de que el poder económico y las grandes corporaciones usan su poder para manipular y favorecer sus negocios. Y con un internet no neutral, se favorece aún más tal manipulación.
0 K 9
#2 Tiopio
La entradilla debe ir en español.
0 K 6
Frogg #3 Frogg *
#0 Te has liado, tronco. La FCC a la que se refiere es la Federal Communications Commision, no la empresa Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas.
0 K 14
caldereta_1 #6 caldereta_1
#3 xD xD

De eso ya me había dado cuenta, aunque puede que no me expresase de forma muy correcta. :shit:
0 K 9
Frogg #4 Frogg
#0 Te he añadido el [ENG], y deberías replantearte el titular. La web de la FCC no publica comentarios, los comentarios se publican en la web de la FCC.
0 K 14
pepel #5 pepel
#0 Deberías haber puesto la entradilla en castellano.
0 K 14

menéame