La Universidad de California acepta pagar 73 millones de dólares por caso de abuso sexual [ENG]

UCLA llegó a un acuerdo con 7 mujeres que acusaron a un ex ginecólogo de abuso sexual en una demanda colectiva. Un juez federal debe aprobar ahora el trato entre los demandantes, que representan a más de 6.000 pacientes del Dr. James Heaps, los regentes de UCLA y el ex médico. El acuerdo propuesto es el último para otorgar pagos a miles de pacientes de médicos varones acusados de agresión sexual y conducta sexual inapropiada [|] 18.000 mujeres pacientes del ex ginecólogo Tyndall (Universidad del Sur de California) recibirán 215 millones dólares