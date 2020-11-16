La Universidad de California acepta pagar 73 millones de dólares por caso de abuso sexual [ENG]

UCLA llegó a un acuerdo con 7 mujeres que acusaron a un ex ginecólogo de abuso sexual en una demanda colectiva. Un juez federal debe aprobar ahora el trato entre los demandantes, que representan a más de 6.000 pacientes del Dr. James Heaps, los regentes de UCLA y el ex médico. El acuerdo propuesto es el último para otorgar pagos a miles de pacientes de médicos varones acusados de agresión sexual y conducta sexual inapropiada [|] 18.000 mujeres pacientes del ex ginecólogo Tyndall (Universidad del Sur de California) recibirán 215 millones dólares
| etiquetas: estados unidos , california , ucla , ginecólogo
University of California reaches a $73M settlement against former gynecologist accused of sexual misconduct
edition.cnn.com/2020/11/17/us/university-of-california-settlement-gyne
UC to pay $73 million to victims of alleged sexual abuse by UCLA gynecologist
www.latimes.com/california/story/2020-11-16/uc-to-pay-73-million-to-vi
$73 Million Settlement Is Reached in Sex Abuse Suit… » ver todo el comentario
Information on the Investigation of Dr. James Heaps
www.uclahealth.org/heaps
El Dr. Heaps en la Wikipedia: en.wikipedia.org/wiki/James_M._Heaps
The patient’s attorneys, Jennifer McGrath and Darren Kavinoky, have alleged that Heaps’ celebrity as a high-profile UCLA Health gynecologist whose practice generated millions of dollars to UCLA might have played a role in the way he was treated.
Former UCLA Health gynecologist’s behavior with patient constituted sexual assault, report finds
www.latimes.com/california/story/2019-12-05/ucla-investigation-promine
In addition to compensation, UCLA has undertaken a series of reforms, including:
-- Implementing a new investigation model for sexual harassment/sexual assault;
-- improved chaperone policies that, among other things, require annual training;
-- notice to patients of reporting options;
-- training for UCLA medical facilities personnel on provider-patient boundaries and on conducting sensitive examinations;
-- enhanced due diligence during the credentialing and
… » ver todo el comentario