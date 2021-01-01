Trece imputados en EEUU acusados de intentar secuestrar a una gobernadora para "instigar una guerra civil"

Trece personas han sido imputadas en Míchigan en Estados Unidas acusadas de un supuesto complot de terrorismo doméstico para secuestrar y "posiblemente asesinar" a la gobernadora demócrata del estado, Gretchen Whitmer, con la intención de "instigar una guerra civil".
Trump: — I would say, I would say almost everything I see is from the left wing, not from the right wing —
Wallace: So what do you, what are you saying?
Trump: I’m willing to do anything, I want to see peace —
Wallace: Then do it, Sir —
Biden: Say it. Do it. Say it.
Trump: Do you want to call them, what do you want to call them? Give me name, give me a name, go ahead —
Wallace: White supremacists and right-wing —
Trump: Who do you want me to condemn? Who?
Biden: The Proud Boys
Wallace: White supremacists and right-wing militias
Trump: The Proud Boys? Stand back and stand by, but I’ll tell you what, I’ll tell you what, somebody’s got to do something about Antifa and the Left…