EDICIóN GENERAL
10 meneos
264 clics
Este envío tiene varios votos negativos. Asegúrate antes de menear

El trabajo principal de nuestra Asesora de Género  

El trabajo principal de nuestra Asesora de Género es proporcionar orientación y asesoramiento sobre cómo integrar la perspectiva de género en las operaciones y misiones. Este entendimiento es crucial para las operaciones militares actuales. #WeAreReady #WeAreNATO

| etiquetas: otan , ejército de tierra , misiones , operaciones , perspectiva de género
8 2 5 K 51 actualidad
12 comentarios
8 2 5 K 51 actualidad
#4 equidistante *
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bullshit_Jobs


In Bullshit Jobs, American anthropologist David Graeber posits that the productivity benefits of automation have not led to a 15-hour workweek, as predicted by economist John Maynard Keynes in 1930, but instead to "bullshit jobs": "a form of paid employment that is so completely pointless, unnecessary, or pernicious that even the employee cannot justify its existence even though, as part of the conditions of employment, the employee feels obliged to pretend that this is not the case."
3 K 39
perote #3 perote
No es del mundotoday o_o
3 K 37
ﻞαʋιҽɾẞ #1 ﻞαʋιҽɾẞ
En las operaciones militares ya no habrá que echarle dos cojones, sino dos ovarios, y habrá que atacar a pecho descubierto.
1 K 20
cristomc #2 cristomc
#1 Tenemos ganada la guerra contra los islamistas radicales, ultraortodoxos, sionistas, el yunque... todo ventajas :troll:
2 K 29
Sr_Fredricksen #6 Sr_Fredricksen
Se nos ha ido de las manos
1 K 15
Noeschachi #8 Noeschachi
Imperialismo con perspectiva de género. Después que si rojipardos o izquierda reaccionaria... andalamierda!
0 K 12
#12 XXguiriXX
Asesor / experto en género, otro trabajo más para los inútiles de la familia, además de scrum máster y político.
0 K 11
#9 xizor
Pues viendo la foto de la asesora, creo que su labor principal es sustituir al bromuro.
0 K 10
Enésimo_strike #10 Enésimo_strike
Las comisarias políticas del siglo XXI, ahora en países capitalistas.

Se nos está yendo la cabeza del todo.
0 K 9
Elbaronrojo #11 Elbaronrojo *
- ¿Es el enemigo? Es que verá, nos negamos a repeler el ataque de un ejercito machista mientras no tengan el mismo número de soldadas y soldados.
0 K 8
#5 Jakobg
Pues el yugo de ISIS tampoco sonaba tan mal.
0 K 7
PedroIvan #7 PedroIvan
#5 No sé qué será mejor, si la Sharía o la Charía...
0 K 18

menéame