Todos los pacientes con coronavirus en una UCI en Egipto murieron después de que fallara el suministro de oxígeno

Absolutamente terrible... todos los pacientes con coronavirus en una UCI en Egipto murieron después de que fallara el suministro de oxígeno que se quedó por debajo del 2% por falta de presión y suficiente oxígeno. @marcvidal vía Twitter. Noticia original: www.middleeastmonitor.com/20210104-egypt-entire-icu-fter-oxygen-supply

| etiquetas: falta de oxígeno , uci , egipto , covid19
3 comentarios
jonolulu #1 jonolulu *
It is the second such incident to occur after patients in the ICU at Zefta General Hospital suffered the same fate.
:-O
sleep_timer #3 sleep_timer
Estaban rezando al dios que no era, por lo visto.
Tatoh #2 Tatoh
Voté sensacionalista por decir "Todos..." en vez de la cifra.

The Director of the hospital, Dr Muhammad Sami Al-Najjar, spoke in another video claiming that the situation was normal. He denied that there was a lack of oxygen. He said the patients had died from natural causes, from old age or other chronic diseases.

The Governor of Ash Sharqia, Dr Mamdouh Gorab, said four patients, rather than the whole ward, died.
