Terremoto en Loreto EN VIVO: Sismo de magnitud 7.5 sacudió varias zonas del Perú

Un sismo de 7.5 sacudió la zona de Alto Amazonas en Loreto, informó el Instituto geofísico del Perú. El movimiento fue sentido en la mayoría de ciudades del Perú. Según se reportó, la corriente eléctrica se cortó en la ciudad. Hasta el momento, las autoridades no han reportado víctimas. Distintos medios internacionales informan que los movimientos se sintieron en Brasil, Ecuador y Colombia.
Magnitude Mw 8.0
Region NORTHERN PERU
Date time 2019-05-26 07:41:12.5 UTC
Location 5.78 S ; 75.18 W
Depth 100 km
Según el RSOE:
Magnitude M 8.0
Mercalli scale 10
Date-Time [UTC] 26th May 2019 07:41:14 AM
Local Date/Time Sunday,May 26th, 2019 at 03:41 in the at night at epicenter
Coordinate 5° 48.642,75° 14.292
Depth 114.98 km [71.45 miles]
Hypocentrum Medium deep
Class
Continent South-America
Country Peru
Location 163.00 km [101.28 miles] to San Jose de Sisa,South-America
Source USGS
