Por qué Stephen Hawking nunca ganó el premio Nobel

Fue el científico más popular de los últimos años y, sin embargo, nunca recibió el más popular de los premios de la ciencia. Como esos actores a los que se le niega una y otra vez el Oscar, el físico Stephen Hawking nunca ganó el Nobel. ¿Por qué?

12 comentarios
Poyaque
Porque no entendían ninguna de sus teorías y tenían miedo de que los dejara en ridículo

Starfucks
#1 En realidad fue porque los premios Nobel se entregan en un escenario al que hay que subir por escaleras :troll:

SergioCampos
¿Porque había escaleras en el acceso al podio? Ups, lo siento... Cierro al salir.

Árpád_újra
#3 El humor negro es como las piernas: Hay quien tiene y hay quien no.

Y tu no tienes.

O por lo menos no tiene gracia en el sentido de que tu chiste es malisimo.

Árpád_újra
Le paso lo que a Einstein con la Relatividad. Sus teorias no son comprobables todavia, pero algun dia se comprobaran y le daran el Nobel postumo.

Xenofanes
#4 Hasta donde yo sé todos los experimentos que se llevan haciendo desde el famoso eclipse de 1919 han confirmado la Relatividad.

Árpád_újra
#8 No la han demostrado empiricamente y por eso el Nobel que le dieron fue por la dualidad onda particula (creo). El Nobel neceista demostracion empirica. Una cosa es demostrar y otra mostrar.

Xenofanes
#9 Pues no sé de donde has sacado eso. Según lo que leo se requiere como mínimo veinte años sin que se demuestre equivocada. Y la teoría de la relatividad la basó Einstein en descubrimientos empíricos (As such, it employs an analytic method, which means that the elements of this theory are not based on hypothesis but on empirical discovery.).

The rules for the Nobel Prize in Physics require that the significance of achievements being recognized has been "tested by time". In practice, it means that the lag between the discovery and the award is typically on the order of 20 years and can be much longer

Árpád_újra
#11 Vale a lo de los 20 años. Ahora dime de donde sacas que su Teoria de la Relatividad fue basada en hechos empiricos y no en hipotesis (que mas tarde se confirmaron).

Esejosele
Un ateo antimilitarista en contra del capitalismo he leido por ahi abajo,nada mas que decir señoria

karmo
Es muy difícil que un físico teórico gane un Nobel. Sus teorías suelen demostrarse al cabo de muchos años, quizás cuando el físico ya no está vivo.

Euzomodendron
#7 Joder, ya creía que nadie iba a decirlo. Ninguna de sus teorías se ha demostrado. Y puede que quede muuuucho tiempo para ello.


