Por qué Stephen Hawking nunca ganó el premio Nobel

Fue el científico más popular de los últimos años y, sin embargo, nunca recibió el más popular de los premios de la ciencia. Como esos actores a los que se le niega una y otra vez el Oscar, el físico Stephen Hawking nunca ganó el Nobel. ¿Por qué?
The rules for the Nobel Prize in Physics require that the significance of achievements being recognized has been "tested by time". In practice, it means that the lag between the discovery and the award is typically on the order of 20 years and can be much longer