Un soldado de EE.UU absorbido por el motor de un caza.(imágenes duras)  

El video fue filmado a bordo del portaviones USS Eisenhower el 20 de febrero de 1991,estaba comprobando el mecanismo del lanzamiento de un avión cuando, de repente, desaparece literalmente en el interior uno de los motores del caza A-6. Si el soldado no se hubiera salvado no la enviaría.

txiniwini
Aquí el desafortunado-afortunado.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=GF3Iz7b95-8
Ferran
#1 Microblogging.
txiniwini
#4 ¿por?

#7 gracias, comprendo.
roundpixel
#5 tu comentario en la entradilla debería ir en otro sitio, lo de que lo pones porque sobrevivió
Brexit
Comentario que esta en el video que explica por qué se salvo:

If you watch it in slow motion you see 3 flashes at the jet exhaust; 1st flash, his Flashlight, 2nd flash, his Helmet or "Cranial", 3rd flash, the CO2 cartridges in his float coat. By the second thud, the pilot killed the engines but he was sucked up into the intake by then. There were a few factors that saved his life, a) the engine was "fodded" out and was already spinning down a second after he went into

roundpixel
Edito porque #2 ya lo ha puesto
roundpixel
Y así es como un bilbaino apaga el motor de un Prowler
spirito
Pues supongo que NO sobreviviría, porque según se ve en el video se lo zampó entero.
