Sigue en directo el recuento de votos del referéndum irlandés sobre el aborto [EN]

A las 9 de esta mañana hora irlandesa ha empezado el recuento de votos del referéndum de ayer. Recordemos que se votó sustituir este artículo de su constitución (“The State acknowledges the right to life of the unborn and, with due regard to the equal right to life of the mother, guarantees in its laws to respect, and, as far as practicable, by its laws to defend and vindicate that right.”) por este otro: “Provision may be made by law for the regulation of termination of pregnancy.”