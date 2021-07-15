Para ser sostenible, la energía verde debe generar beneficios imponibles (eng)

¿Qué es lo que hace que un determinado tipo de energía sea sostenible? Yo creo que una de las caracterísitcas principales es que genere beneficios a los que cobrar impuestos para sostener el funcionamiento de la sociedad. Si no genera esos beneficios imponibles, esaenergía no es sostenible.
| etiquetas: energía , verde , beneficios , impuestos
"This profitability needs to come from the characteristics of the energy products, allowing more goods and services to be produced efficiently. This profitability cannot be created simply by the creation of more government debt; the rise in the price of energy is tied to the affordability of goods, particularly the goods required by low-income people, such as food."
El cálculo
… » ver todo el comentario