Una residencia de ancianos de Nueva York sufre 98 fallecimientos por COVID19 [ENG]

NUEVA YORK (AP) - Un hogar de ancianos de la ciudad de Nueva York informó el viernes de la muerte de 98 residentes que se cree tuvieron el coronavirus, una cifra asombrosa de muertes que conmocionó a los funcionarios públicos. "Es absolutamente horrible", dijo el alcalde Bill de Blasio. "Es una pérdida inestimable, y es simplemente imposible imaginar tanta gente perdida en un solo lugar". Es difícil averiguar si esta residencia de Manhattan tiene la mayor tasa de mortalidad, dado que el sistema de reporte de muertes varía de un centro a otro.
It is hard to say whether the spate of deaths at the Isabella Geriatric Center, in Manhattan, is the worst nursing home outbreak yet in the U.S., because even within the city facilities have chosen to report fatalities in different ways. A state tally of nursing home deaths released Friday listed only 13 at the home.
