Refugiados armados de Turquía a medida que aumenta la lucha de Idlib [ING]  

Turquía abre la frontera europea permitiendo que los refugiados huyan, los gases lacrimógenos militares griegos refugiados. ¿Por qué? Para obligar a la UE a respaldar a Turquía en Siria, mientras que Rusia respalda a Assad. Turkey Weaponizing Refugees as Idlib Fight Escalates Turkey opens European border allowing refugees to flee, Greek military tear gases refugees. Why? To force EU to back Turkey in Syria while Russia backs Assad.

#1 rubentotal
El titular está mal traducido, "Turquía utiliza a los refugiados como arma...".
Para que se entienda mejor:
"Now he’s literally manipulating the xenophobia and racism in Europe to gather international support for his military incursions. "
Barbohijoputo #2 Barbohijoputo
Ge o po lí ti ca

Ya está. Esta "crisis" de "refugiados" ha sido creada por Erdogan. Punto.
