Quién está en favor y quién en contra de libre comercio en el Parlamento Europeo [ENG]

¿Qué miembros del Parlamento Europeo - eurodiputados - están más a favor del libre comercio y quienes, por el contrario, son los que más se oponen al mismo? No necesariamente quienes podrías estar pensando.
etiquetas: ceta, ttip, parlamento europeo, libre comercio
#1   Un caramelito para extremistas de uno y otro bando que os encanta soltar bilis criticando al PSOE porque no son suficientemente aislacionistas. Los de “Vendidos a capital” “régimen del 78” y memeces varias:

“The positions of the centre-left S&D group are rather flexible – hence less predictable – on trade issues. Within the S&D, the German Social Democratic Party (in power in Berlin) and the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party are amongst the warmest embracers of free trade in the Socialist group.”
BBE BBE
#2   "Libre" comercio :troll:
Rincewind89 Rincewind89
#3   Que libre comercio, el del roaming y demás o el otro
poseso

