La presidencia de Trump da nueva vida al debate sobre el Calexit en las redes sociales (eng)

El término #Calexit
era trendin topic en Twitter el martes en California. A última hora de la tarde del martes, 8 de noviembre, el término #Calexit
era trending topic en Twitter. Otro popular hashtag fue #Caleavefornia
, acompañando a tweets de californianos exasperados y resignados que seguían la carrera presidencial, donde los medios de comunicación indicaban que Trump estaba al borde de dar una sorpresa impresionante. etiquetas: trump, debate, calexit, elecciones, eeuu
Trending ¡Trending!
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/California#National_origins
By ethnicity, in 2015 the population was 61.2% non-Hispanic (of any race) and 38.8% Hispanic or Latino (of any race).
As of 2011, 75.1% of California's population younger than age 1 were minorities
Between 1970 and 2011, non-Hispanic whites declined from 80% of the State's population to 40%
According to estimates from 2011, California has the largest minority population in the United States by numbers, making up 60% of the state population