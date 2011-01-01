10 meneos
48 clics

La presidencia de Trump da nueva vida al debate sobre el Calexit en las redes sociales (eng)

El término #Calexit era trendin topic en Twitter el martes en California. A última hora de la tarde del martes, 8 de noviembre, el término #Calexit era trending topic en Twitter. Otro popular hashtag fue #Caleavefornia, acompañando a tweets de californianos exasperados y resignados que seguían la carrera presidencial, donde los medios de comunicación indicaban que Trump estaba al borde de dar una sorpresa impresionante.
etiquetas: trump, debate, calexit, elecciones, eeuu
8 anónimos 2 0
compartir:
7comentarios actualidad karma: 83
#1   Diguem no!!!
votos: 0    karma: 11
fareway fareway
#2   El término #Calexit era trendin topic en Twitter el martes en California.

Trending ¡Trending!
votos: 2    karma: 27
radioman radioman
#3   Siendo California el Estado con mayor inmigración latina de EEUU, podría pasar perfectamente que ganase la anexión a México. Es lo que pasa cuando se abren las fronteras sin control.
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/California#National_origins
By ethnicity, in 2015 the population was 61.2% non-Hispanic (of any race) and 38.8% Hispanic or Latino (of any race).
As of 2011, 75.1% of California's population younger than age 1 were minorities
Between 1970 and 2011, non-Hispanic whites declined from 80% of the State's population to 40%
According to estimates from 2011, California has the largest minority population in the United States by numbers, making up 60% of the state population
votos: 0    karma: 8
EuropeoDespierto EuropeoDespierto
#4   #3 Sí, claro, y en Gibraltar van a estar encantados de ser un barrio de La Línea, en Ceuta encantados de formar parte de Marruecos, etc
votos: 3    karma: 33
Stivi Stivi
#5   #4 Yo, como linense en el exilio, quiero ser parte de Hibrartá, con todos los derechos y ventajas que tienen los putos yanitos
votos: 1    karma: 17
Melni-bone Melni-bone
#7   #4 En Ceuta los marroquíes con nacionalidad española son ya casi el 50%. Veras pronto los problemas que vamos a tener. Que al español medio le importe una mierda su patria no significa que al resto no les importe. Muchos darían hasta su vida por ella.
votos: 0    karma: 8
EuropeoDespierto EuropeoDespierto
#6   ¿Calexit? ¿Pero esa no era la madre de dragones, rompedora de cadenas?
votos: 0    karma: 11
Mister_Lala Mister_Lala

menéame