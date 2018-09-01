pinoy movie Unli Life (2018)

A man discovers a magical bottle of whiskey which would let him go back in time. The perfect solution that would help him get back with his ex-girlfriend, he goes from different eras, hoping that he could go back to the time where he could prevent their break-up. Unli Life (2018) Director: Miko Livelo Writers: Jeps Gallon (screenplay), Easy Ferrer Stars: Vhong Navarro, Wynwyn Marquez, Joey Marquez Genres: Comedy Country: Philippines Language: Filipino | Tagalog Release Date: 15 August 2018 (Philippines)