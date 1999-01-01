El peso de los coronavirus: 398 casos de 2897 pacientes en Rochester 1999-2003 [ENG]

El estudio se llevó a cabo en el hospital de Rochester entre los años 1999 y 2003 incluyendo una cohorte de pacientes extrahospitalarios (611 ancianos sanos, 537 adultos con patología cardiorrespiratoria y 291 jóvenes sanos) y una de pacientes intrahospitalarios (1388 pacientes ingresados por infección respiratoria). En estos grupos de pacientes se detectaron 398 casos positivos para los coronavirus 229E y OC43. La tasa fue de un 0.5% en ancianos sanos y de un 15% en jóvenes sanos. El 35% de las 229E y el 18% de las OC43 eran asintomáticos.
15% of OC43 patients requiring an ICU stay as compared with just 3% in the 229E group. Three patients died.
specific viral diagnostics for CoV infection are not readily available in most institutions
This is particularly important given the study’s most interesting finding—the greater severity of disease caused by OC43, which led to ICU-level care for 15% of hospitalized patients infected with that strain. That familial trait is reminiscent of MERS and SARS.