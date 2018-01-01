La pareja que estafó 1,2 millones de dólares a Amazon ha sido sentenciada a seis años de prisión [Eng]

El pasado octubre, una pareja de Indiana fue acusada de sustraer 1,2 millones de dólares en mercancía de Amazon. La Oficina del Fiscal de los Estados Unidos del Distrito Sur de Indiana anunció hoy que Erin and Leah Finan han sido condenados a casi seis años de prisión cada uno. Para la pareja, el fraude se había convertido en una forma de vida, estafar a Amazon era su "trabajo". [Relacionada: www.meneame.net/story/pareja-admite-haberle-robado-1-2-millones-dolare
]
Glumac, for his part, pleaded guilty to buying the over 2,000 electronics items from the Finans and selling them to a buyer in New York. Glumac bought the items from the Finans in person, often in parking lots around Indianapolis, before marking up their prices and shipping them off to the New York buyer, who would then sell them to the public – often on Amazon. In total, after laundering the proceeds through bank accounts associated with a clothing business, Glumac made nearly $500,000 from the scheme.