Oppenheimer, de la bomba atómica al pacifismo

“Ahora me he convertido en la Muerte, el destructor de mundos”. En 1965, en plena Guerra Fría y con los ensayos nucleares en su apogeo, la cadena de televisión NBC emitía el documental The Decision to Drop the Bomb. La película retrocedía dos decenios para diseccionar el momento histórico en que se tomó la decisión de arrojar la bomba atómica sobre Hiroshima.
«We knew the world would not be the same. A few people laughed, a few people cried, most people were silent. I remember the line from the Hindu scripture, the Bhagavad-Gita. Vishnu is trying to persuade the Prince that he should do his duty and to impress him takes on his multi-armed form and says: "Now I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds". I suppose we all thought that one way or another»