Oppenheimer, de la bomba atómica al pacifismo

“Ahora me he convertido en la Muerte, el destructor de mundos”. En 1965, en plena Guerra Fría y con los ensayos nucleares en su apogeo, la cadena de televisión NBC emitía el documental The Decision to Drop the Bomb. La película retrocedía dos decenios para diseccionar el momento histórico en que se tomó la decisión de arrojar la bomba atómica sobre Hiroshima.