Initially this channel was created with the idea of playing a different game every day, and that plan was carried out for 40 days but there were two problems: the work rate was too high and when the games were really complex and interesting, just playing them for a day left a bad taste in my mouth. For these reasons I decided to transform the idea into playing one game a week, so I will play only a little the bad games and the really good games I can play them all week.