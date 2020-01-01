El Nobel de Literatura no es siempre para el mejor escritor del mundo

En las horas previas al anuncio del Nobel de Literatura, los expertos explican a qué se refería Alfred Nobel cuando designó en su testamento que ganaría la obra de "tendencia idealista" más destacada del año.
Put things in perspective! Unfortunately, the Nobel Prize has been awarded to many minor writers, at the expense of many important writers. A list of the great writers who never received the Nobel Prize, notwithstanding a general recognition of their achievements, includes:
Jorge-Luis Borges, one of the most influential literary figures of the 20th century
Bertold Brecht, the founder of modern theatre
Joseph Conrad, one of the greatest novelists in… » ver todo el comentario
Living writers (as of 2020) that deserve the Nobel Prize (but probably won't get it because the Nobel Prize is rarely awarded to a great writer):
Arundhati Roy (India)
Mahmud Dowlatabadi (Iran)
Laszlo Krasznahorkai… » ver todo el comentario
Siempre me preguntaré si David Foster Wallace se lo hubiese llevado...
Además de lo interesante que sería saber quién tiene los derechos... O definir qué significa "recientemente fallecidos"
mejor no meneallo, es su premio y que lo hagan como quieran.
Y si a eso le añadimos el sesgo de nacionalidad y lengua
Me cuesta pensar que la calidad de las obras en lenguas germánicas se puedan comparar a las de lenguas romaces, eslavas u otras.