El Nobel de Literatura no es siempre para el mejor escritor del mundo

El Nobel de Literatura no es siempre para el mejor escritor del mundo

En las horas previas al anuncio del Nobel de Literatura, los expertos explican a qué se refería Alfred Nobel cuando designó en su testamento que ganaría la obra de "tendencia idealista" más destacada del año.

NubisMusic
Pego lo que dice un entendido del tema:

Put things in perspective! Unfortunately, the Nobel Prize has been awarded to many minor writers, at the expense of many important writers. A list of the great writers who never received the Nobel Prize, notwithstanding a general recognition of their achievements, includes:
Jorge-Luis Borges, one of the most influential literary figures of the 20th century
Bertold Brecht, the founder of modern theatre
Joseph Conrad, one of the greatest novelists in
NubisMusic
#1 Me fio mucho de este señor (Piero Scaruffi), todo un adicto a la cultura en general. Dejo su lista de posibles para el Nobel, de la cual no me extrañará que acierte en alguno (algún año). Igualmente, es un listado de recomendaciones de escritores actuales bastante acertado:

Living writers (as of 2020) that deserve the Nobel Prize (but probably won't get it because the Nobel Prize is rarely awarded to a great writer):

Arundhati Roy (India)
Mahmud Dowlatabadi (Iran)
Laszlo Krasznahorkai
Tarod
#1 En algunos casos como Lorca posiblemente no dió tiempo a darselo. Quizá pueda y deba darse también a escritores recientemente fallecidos.
NubisMusic
#3 Muy de acuerdo. Porque es bastante injusto, ya que nadie tiene poder sobre la muerte.

Siempre me preguntaré si David Foster Wallace se lo hubiese llevado...
ombresaco
#3 sería abrir la caja de Pandora. Imagínate que se lo dan a Lorca pero no a Cervantes, o a Goethe...
Además de lo interesante que sería saber quién tiene los derechos... O definir qué significa "recientemente fallecidos"

mejor no meneallo, es su premio y que lo hagan como quieran.
Tarod
#7 Me refiero recientemente fallecidos. No abrir el pasado lejano claro.
Casius_Clavius
#1 No dárselo a Borges o a Conrad, y dárselo a coñazos como Golding es un descrédito para este premio
ombresaco
Partiendo de que no hay un criterio para "el mejor escritor del mundo"...

Y si a eso le añadimos el sesgo de nacionalidad y lengua
es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anexo:Ganadores_del_Premio_Nobel_de_Literatura#G

Me cuesta pensar que la calidad de las obras en lenguas germánicas se puedan comparar a las de lenguas romaces, eslavas u otras.
