Nanoleaf Light Panels

Included Rhythm Upgrade Module has built-in sound sensors to automatically pick up on audio Razer Chroma integration available - sync up the Light Panels with Razer gear for your most immersive gaming experience yet Connect up to 30 Light Panels on one Controller Customize colors and animations with the Nanoleaf Smarter Series App or in the Home App in iOS10+ Also controllable with the manual Controller and voice control (Siri, OK Google or Amazon Alexa).