Mujeres y hombres en las TIC: una oportunidad para un mejor equilibrio entre el trabajo y la vida (ENG)

Solo el 17% de los casi 8 millones de personas que trabajan en TIC en la UE son mujeres. La fuerte división de género en las habilidades digitales y las condiciones de trabajo insensibles al género son solo dos factores que impiden a las mujeres continuar una carrera en esta área. EIGE preparó una presentación de las últimas investigaciones sobre igualdad de género en el mundo digital y qué se puede hacer para mejorarla. Los gráficos están disponibles, también en la pestaña RECURSOS.
ICT jobs offer solid earnings, more flexibility and autonomy of working hours. This asks rethinking of gender stereotypical occupational choices.
Challenges to address:
* Less than 1 % of 15 years old girls have an interest in ICT career.
* STEM is the fastest growing sector, but the number of women in this sector is not equally fast growing. Acircular “trap” may be behind: a high shortage implies a need to work longer hours; this implies increased pressures for women to… » ver todo el comentario