edición general
12 meneos
44 clics
Morir por la libertad de vacunación (en)

Morir por la libertad de vacunación (en)

Alexander Stockton productor del NYT, entrevistó a un paciente de Covid de 53 años que dijo que no se vacunó porque "soy libertario y no me gusta que me digan lo que tengo que hacer." El paciente falleció 9 días después de su entrevista. (inglés con subtítulos)

| etiquetas: covid , vacunacion , libertad , muerte
10 2 2 K 88 actualidad
6 comentarios
10 2 2 K 88 actualidad
karramarro #3 karramarro
#2 Awk. Mira que había buscado. Gracias
1 K 21
#4 MarlonBlando
#3 awk? sed!
2 K 26
karramarro #5 karramarro
#4 Uno que ha tenido que googlear para pillar el comentario :-D
0 K 9
karramarro #1 karramarro
The New York Times went to Mountain Home, Arkansas to find out why only 36% of the people living there are vaccinated. Some of the interviews took place in a hospital where only 50% of the staff are vaccinated.

Alexander Stockton, a producer on the NYT's Opinion Video team, interviewed a 53-year-old Covid patient who said he didn't take the vaccine because "I'm more of a libertarian and I don't like being told what I have to do." The patient died 9 days after he was interviewed.…   » ver todo el comentario
0 K 9
Stajanov #6 Stajanov
La competencia entre las noticias sobre los no vacunados que mueren y los afganos que van a ser masacrados por los talibán va a tener que resolverse con la foto finish esa :troll:
0 K 9

menéame