Morir por la libertad de vacunación (en)

Alexander Stockton productor del NYT, entrevistó a un paciente de Covid de 53 años que dijo que no se vacunó porque "soy libertario y no me gusta que me digan lo que tengo que hacer." El paciente falleció 9 días después de su entrevista. (inglés con subtítulos)
| etiquetas: covid , vacunacion , libertad , muerte
Alexander Stockton, a producer on the NYT's Opinion Video team, interviewed a 53-year-old Covid patient who said he didn't take the vaccine because "I'm more of a libertarian and I don't like being told what I have to do." The patient died 9 days after he was interviewed.… » ver todo el comentario