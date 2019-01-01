Las mejores fotos de 2019 según The New York Times

Como sueles ser habitual por estas fechas The New York Times acaba de publicar The Year in Pictures 2019, su repaso fotográfico a los eventos sociales y políticos más relevantes de este año que ya toca a su fin. Tal y como ellos mismos explican, los editores gráficos de The New York Times tiene que analizar cada año una media de 5,6 millones de fotografías para buscar la imagen perfecta para cada una de las noticias que publican.