El material de esta botella se autodestruye en tres semanas (y puede ser uno de los inventos de la década)

Que tenemos un serio problema con el plástico no es ninguna novedad. La reciente muerte de un cachalote con 29 kilos de este material creado por el hombre en el estómago es solo el ejemplo más reciente. Es muy urgente encontrar algo que lo sustituya, y este inventor escocés cree haberlo hecho.

Pero cuando no es Gizmodo nunca compensa la decepción.
esta noticia se la envío inmediatamente a mi mujer, quizás así comprenda el peligro que corrían las dos botellas de Whisky que teníamos en la despensa. --
Ta ta ra ta ta inspector gadget tara tata tataaaaaaaaa.
de [reddit:](www.reddit.com/r/worldnews/comments/8gghsq/edinburgh_inventor_creates_)
We already have hundreds of "biodegradable plastics."
This is generally what happens:
Too expensive to produce
Can't withstand high temperatures
Begins degrading during shipment
Dissolves into the product it's meant to contain
Ends up being a major cancer risk or health hazard, even when compared to commercial plastic
I'm not going to hold my breath.
