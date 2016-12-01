8 meneos
Leonard Cohen: retrato de un monje zen

Si, como dijo Maillard, la tristeza es el gran pecado de Occidente, Cohen fue un gran pecador. El trinomio sexo, drogas y rock’n’roll no le sirvió de mucha ayuda para evitar ese malestar, sino más bien al contrario, así que se agarró al budismo zen como a un clavo ardiendo. Y funcionó. Cohen había crecido en una familia judía tradicional, y su abuelo materno fue un venerable rabino. Fiel a sus raíces, el cantante nunca perdió su fe judía ni dejó de respetar el Sabbat.
#2   Es raro, pero no mencionan uno de los detalles que más me llamó la atención del maestro zen de Cohen; que era un gran bebedor, le gustaba mucho el alcohol (y las mujeres).
"Much of the time, Roshi and I were two buddies drinking. He likes sake, I tried to convert him to French wine, but he was very resistant. But we both agree about Cognac and Scotch."
Afortunadamente, se ve que hay muchos tipos de conventos.
