“It Ain’t Over Til It’s Over”, la canción con la que Lenny Kravitz intentó recuperar a su esposa

En abril de 1991, Lenny Kravitz publicó el que sería su segundo disco de estudio “Mama Said”. El material fue producido por el mismo cantante e incluyó temas como “Always on the run”, “Fields of Joy”, “Stand by my woman”, “All I Ever Wanted”,, “It Ain’t Over ‘til It’s Over”, entre otros sencillos. El álbum logró vender más de 3 millones de copias a nivel mundial. Pero de todas las canciones que incluía hubo una que se convirtió en un verdadero hit: “It Ain’t Over ‘til It’s Over”.