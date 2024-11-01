Irán amenaza con atacar los hoteles que alojan a soldados estadounidenses en toda la región

"Cuando todas las fuerzas estadounidenses entran en un hotel, desde nuestra perspectiva ese hotel se convierte en estadounidense", declaró a la televisión estatal el portavoz de las fuerzas armadas, Abolfazl Shekarchi.
| etiquetas: hotel , irán , eeuu , soldados , objetivo
Espero que lo revienten por ridículos pero sobre todo por HDP
¿Usan a civiles como escudos humanos?
Las bases las han tenido q evacuar pq tenían goteras por donde se colaban misiles y cosas así
Al menos aquí ya van avisando
Solo exportadores de democracia.
Menudo fair play para quien viene con muy malas intenciones.
IRGC URGENT WARNING TO PEOPLE IN UAE, QATAR, BAHRAIN, SAUDI ARABIA, KUWAIT
IRGC:
To the employees, citizens and residents of the following facilities in:
Qatar, Bahrain, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the Zionist Organization.
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