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Irán amenaza con atacar los hoteles que alojan a soldados estadounidenses en toda la región

Irán amenaza con atacar los hoteles que alojan a soldados estadounidenses en toda la región

"Cuando todas las fuerzas estadounidenses entran en un hotel, desde nuestra perspectiva ese hotel se convierte en estadounidense", declaró a la televisión estatal el portavoz de las fuerzas armadas, Abolfazl Shekarchi.

| etiquetas: hotel , irán , eeuu , soldados , objetivo
11 1 0 K 152 actualidad
14 comentarios
11 1 0 K 152 actualidad
Comentarios destacados:      
DDJ #1 DDJ *
¿El campamento es un hotel? ¿Que van de turismo a invadir un país?
Espero que lo revienten por ridículos pero sobre todo por HDP
4 K 59
eldarel #5 eldarel
#1 ¿no los alojan en bases?
¿Usan a civiles como escudos humanos?
1 K 21
#9 NoMeVeas
#5 ¡Que sorpresa! Si me diesen un euro por cada acusación que han hecho que ha resultado una confesión de su propio actuar, estaría compitiendo en riqueza contra el pedofilo de Elon Musk.
1 K 19
nopolar #10 nopolar
#5 Por ahí leí que los sacaron de las bases cuando iban a atacar Irán porque esperaban ataques de respuesta a todas las bases de EEUU en la zona, como acabó ocurriendo. Si alguien tiene datos mas concretos que me corrija.
0 K 9
#11 Akuandi
#5 #1
Las bases las han tenido q evacuar pq tenían goteras por donde se colaban misiles y cosas así
0 K 6
Gry #14 Gry
#1 Desalojaron bases y metieron a los soldados en hoteles. No los van a dejar durmiendo en los cráteres de los misiles iraníes.
0 K 17
Verdaderofalso #2 Verdaderofalso *
Acaban de usar la misma coherencia que los que ven bien atacar hospitales, colegios o viviendas porque albergan a terroristas de HAMAS o me lo parece ami?
Al menos aquí ya van avisando
4 K 44
azathothruna #6 azathothruna
#2 Al menos en esos hoteles no hay niños, ni medicos ni palestinos
Solo exportadores de democracia.
0 K 18
Pacman #4 Pacman
Recordemos que Couso estaba en un hotel y se comió un proyectil de tanque estadounidense
1 K 33
#7 Xoche
Un hotel que aloja soldados como si fuera un cuartel es un objetivo completamente legítimo
1 K 18
Malinke #12 Malinke
¿No lo estaban haciendo?
Menudo fair play para quien viene con muy malas intenciones.
0 K 10
#3 mosquis
Pues que se alojen en el Piolín.
0 K 9
#13 amusgada
joer si vais tarde, eso ya fue por la mañana, ahora el aviso tras tener a Israhell cargándose 3 plantas civiles de acero es otro

IRGC URGENT WARNING TO PEOPLE IN UAE, QATAR, BAHRAIN, SAUDI ARABIA, KUWAIT

IRGC:

To the employees, citizens and residents of the following facilities in:
Qatar, Bahrain, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the Zionist Organization.
These websites have turned into direct and legitimate targets, and may be targeted in the coming…   » ver todo el comentario
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