Investigan a dos agentes de policía alemanes por practicar fitness en el memorial del Holocausto

La Policía de Berlín ha abierto una investigación contra dos agentes que utilizaron el monumento a las víctimas del Holocausto para hacer ejercicios de gimnasia y se grabarse mutuamente mientras entrenaban. "El comportamiento de los agentes es una falta de respeto hacia el monumento y no representa al cuerpo policial", indicó la jefa de la Policía de la capital alemana, Barbara Slowik, después de que el popular diario 'B.Z' informara de lo ocurrido.

#1 wasdf *
Estas son unas palabras del creador del memorial que me parecen bastante relevantes:

People have been jumping around on those pillars forever. They've been sunbathing, they've been having lunch there and I think that's fine.
It's like a catholic church, it's a meeting place, children run around, they sell trinkets. A memorial is an everyday occurrence, it is not sacred ground.
My idea was to allow as many people of different generations, in their own ways, to deal or not to deal with being in that place. And if they want to lark around I think that's fine.

Por ponerlo en perspectiva.
#2 p4t0wc
#1 ya, esto es aceptable. En otros sitios un capitán de las SS que salga de la cárcel se iría a montar una fiesta a Sobibor sin que pasara nada.
