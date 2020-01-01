informatico a domicilio valencia

INFORMATICO GRATIS www.tecasoft.com
-Proteger Red Wifi + Virustotal = 0€ = gratis. Si has leido bien gratis. -Windows,linux,android -Formatear y reinstalar sistema operativo + Programas basicos + Antivirus gratuito + Medidas preventivas y Correctivas de Seguridad = 9€/pc -Politicas de seguridad = 9€/hora -Instalar y configurar HIDS y IPS = 12€/hora -Ciberseguridad y test intrusion = 15€/hora -Recuperar archivos cualquiera = 9€/pc -Reparar disco duro = 10€ -Ordenadores sobremesa a medida = 40€ + piezas (Ahorra hasta 40%) -DIseño web