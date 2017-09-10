EDICIóN GENERAL
12 meneos
431 clics
El huracán Irma ha 'chupado' el mar en Bahamas y ha secado las playas

El huracán Irma ha 'chupado' el mar en Bahamas y ha secado las playas

El huracán Irma —que ya ha pasado por el Caribe y está azotando a Florida— es tan poderoso que ha absorbido el mar de las islas Bahamas, dejando las playas de algunas de sus zonas completamente secas.

| etiquetas: bahamas , irma , huracán , playa , florida , islas , océano
10 2 1 K 101 actualidad
12 comentarios
10 2 1 K 101 actualidad
Moñeco #1 Moñeco
o_o Sharknado!! o_o
2 K 38
worldrebellion #2 worldrebellion
El problema será cuando vuelva de golpe
1 K 15
ℂarpocrates #3 ℂarpocrates
Bonita redacción la del artículo. Todo muy tésnico
3 K 48
areska #5 areska
#3 sobre todo al final.
0 K 9
areska #4 areska
Qué miedo.
0 K 9
Extratenestre #6 Extratenestre
Ay Irma....que bien chupas.....
3 K 23
Euzomodendron #7 Euzomodendron
#6 Te hace volar.
1 K 12
SinTrazas #8 SinTrazas
Impresionante, no somos nada o_o
0 K 10
radioman #9 radioman
Irma sucks :-D
0 K 12
#10 rubentotal
De Reddit y del post:
rom this Washington Post article:

"Basically, Hurricane Irma is so strong and its pressure is so low, it’s sucking water from its surroundings into the core of the storm.

This isn’t the sign of a tsunami. The water will return to Long Island (island in the Bahamas) and it probably won’t rush back with any great force. It will probably be back by Sunday afternoon."

- Angela Fritz, Meteorologist

edit: This particular instance is not the sign of a tsunami. Water retreating into the ocean after a shock wave caused by an earthquake would be a sign of a tsunami.

Better quality video: www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hivtrs8hP0g
1 K 23
#11 sangetsu
una bahía con menos de 2 metros de profundidad y mucha extensión , en cuanto , si debido al huracan el mar baja esos 2 metros o mas pues pasa eso
0 K 10
#12 NaNO2
Esta gente no aprende.  media
0 K 11

menéame