El huracán Irma ha 'chupado' el mar en Bahamas y ha secado las playas

El huracán Irma —que ya ha pasado por el Caribe y está azotando a Florida— es tan poderoso que ha absorbido el mar de las islas Bahamas, dejando las playas de algunas de sus zonas completamente secas.
rom this Washington Post article:
"Basically, Hurricane Irma is so strong and its pressure is so low, it’s sucking water from its surroundings into the core of the storm.
This isn’t the sign of a tsunami. The water will return to Long Island (island in the Bahamas) and it probably won’t rush back with any great force. It will probably be back by Sunday afternoon."
- Angela Fritz, Meteorologist
edit: This particular instance is not the sign of a tsunami. Water retreating into the ocean after a shock wave caused by an earthquake would be a sign of a tsunami.
