Grandes batallas de la Guerra Civil Española: La Batalla de Brunete  

The Spanish Civil War (from 1936 to 1939) was, as someone said, the last war of ideals, where the two opposite ideologies dominating the world, Communism and Fascism, fought to the death for dominating the future of human kind. EN>ES La Guerra Civil española (de 1936 a 1939) fue, como alguien dijo, la última guerra de ideales, donde las dos ideologías opuestas que dominaban el mundo, el comunismo y el fascismo, lucharon hasta la muerte por dominar el futuro de la humanidad.