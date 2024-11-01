GiscardPunk - late 70's and 1980's technosolutionist France (synthwave edit)

Welcome to GiscardPunk, a dystopian dream created by Florent Deloison of what the future could’ve looked like if France had kept believing in progress, chrome, and presidential elegance. Inspired by the aesthetics of 1970's and 1980s retrofuturism, and the golden age of French technology, this synthwave edit blends the arrogance of modernity with the craziest french innovations from that era.
| etiquetas: synthwave , gerard giscard , france
ok
list
10 console 3.12
20 screen1, 3.6
30 cls
40 input "votre nom"n$
50 locate 12.15
60 attrb1 ,1
70 print "bonjour", n$
80 for tt=1 to 30 step 2
90 locate 5, tt
100 print n$+"@@@"
110 locate5, tt -1
120 print "]]]]]]]]]]]]]]]]]]]]"