Genesis - Dancing with the Moonlight Knight

Selling england by the pound. Génesis de Peter Gabriel. El quinto álbum del grupo inglés de Rock progresivo Genesis y el quinto en estudio, fue grabado y lanzado en 1973. Se podría aplicar perfectamente a la situación de España hoy... "Vendiendo España al peso".
| etiquetas: genesis , selling england by the pound , peter gabriel
"Can you tell me where my country lies?"
Said the unifaun to his true love's eyes
"It lies with me!" cried the Queen of Maybe
For her merchandise, he traded in his prize
[Verse 1]
"Paper late!" cried a voice in the crowd
"Old man dies!" The note he left was signed 'Old Father Thames'
It seems he's drowned
Selling England by the pound
[Verse 2]
Citizens of Hope and Glory
Time goes by, it's the time of your life
Easy now, sit you down
Chewing… » ver todo el comentario