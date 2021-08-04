El forense de un condado de Missouri cambia el Covid como causa de la muerte para complacer a las familias [ENG]

Macon, un pequeño condado de Missouri, registra un menor numero de muerte por Covid provocado por el cambio en los certificados de defunción de la causa de la muerte, cuando es Covid, por la petición de las familias de los difuntos.
| etiquetas: covid , forense , missouri
The Macon County coroner omitted COVID-19 on at least a half-dozen death certificates in cases where another major factor — pneumonia in an elderly patient or “you know, grandma had one lung and smoked all her life,” for example — could be justified as the sole cause of death.
“A lot of families were upset. They didn’t want COVID on the death certificates,” Hayes said in an interview. “I won’t lie for them, it’s gotta be true, but I do what pleases the family.”
Fuente original: www.kansascity.com/news/coronavirus/article253147128.html