El forense de un condado de Missouri cambia el Covid como causa de la muerte para complacer a las familias [ENG]

Macon, un pequeño condado de Missouri, registra un menor numero de muerte por Covid provocado por el cambio en los certificados de defunción de la causa de la muerte, cuando es Covid, por la petición de las familias de los difuntos.

#3 Unregistered
#0 En el titular, traduciría "removed" como "omite", ya que lo que ha hecho es no mencionar el bicho en las autopsias de personas con otras dolencias graves.

The Macon County coroner omitted COVID-19 on at least a half-dozen death certificates in cases where another major factor — pneumonia in an elderly patient or “you know, grandma had one lung and smoked all her life,” for example — could be justified as the sole cause of death.

“A lot of families were upset. They didn’t want COVID on the death certificates,” Hayes said in an interview. “I won’t lie for them, it’s gotta be true, but I do what pleases the family.”

Fuente original: www.kansascity.com/news/coronavirus/article253147128.html
#4 Catacroc
#3 Es mas correcto desde luego, pero he puesto "cambia" por que no puede dejarlo vacio, tiene que poner algo y mas adelante en el articulo explica que aunque la causa en algunos casos es evidentemente el Covid en otro es solo un factor que acelero una patologia existente que entiendo que es la que habra puesto como causa de la muerte. Los de "The Onion" hicieron una broma al respecto con los negacionistas hace meses que decia algo como "Doctor, ponga que tenia Asma" para no admitir que estaban muriendo de Covid.
#2 ikatza
Causa de la muerte: la vacuna (no haberse puesto la)
#5 xyz123
Que gilipollez es esta? puede una familia decirle a un medico que ponga otra cosa en la autopsia? con que autoridad? Les jode que haya muerto de covid y no de otra cosa?
#1 blockchain
"Estas son mis autopsias, si no le gustan tengo otras"
