El fiscal en el juicio a sus padres por asesinato: "Alex Radita estaba sentenciado" [ENG]

Emil y Rodica Radita tenían una meta: encontrar una forma de que su hijo viviera sin insulina porque, a pesar del claro diagnóstico de Alex, la pareja no creía que él padeciese diabetes."Alex no podía vivir sin insulina, de la misma forma que no podía hacerlo sin corazón," dijo Pepper. "Estaba senteciado y atrapado por las únicas dos personas con el poder de salvarlo". etiquetas: alex, radita, juicio, asesinato, pseudociencia, diabetes, evidencia, ciencia
"Alex's parents told members of their Romanian Pentecostal Church that he'd died and was resurrected by God and came back to life.
About 15 members of the church were brought to the Radita home to pray for Alex. Once they saw the boy, some of the elders insisted Emil call 911.
A letter written by one of the boy's siblings was found in the garbage. The girl wrote that her brother's appearance frightened her and that she planned to pray for him.
"The solution to a dying Alex was prayer and only prayer," said Pepper.