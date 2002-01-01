Los expertos coinciden: el 26-M reforzará al PSOE y deja poco margen a Casado para remontar en sus feudos

Los expertos consultados por 20 minutos coinciden en que sin duda las generales tendrán un efecto contagio de cara al 26-M. Esto es, el PSOE seguirá disfrutando de su "luna de miel", mientras que el PP, en caída libre, tendrá poco margen de mejora e incluso puede seguir desangrándose en favor de Ciudadanos, al que seguirán lloviendo no solo votantes sino también cargos públicos como en los últimos meses.
| etiquetas: 26m , psoe , casado
Tienen lo merecido.
This is the end
Beautiful friend
This is the end
My only friend, the end
Of our elaborate plans, the end
Of everything that stands, the end
No safety or surprise, the end
I'll never look into your eyes again
Can you picture what will be
So limitless and free
The killer awoke before dawn, he put his boots on
He took a face from the ancient gallery
And he walked on down the hall
He went into the room where his sister lived, and then he
Paid a visit to his brother, and then he
He walked on down the hall, and
And he came to a door and he looked inside
Father? - Yes son - I want to kill you
Mother, I want to fuck you
¿Alguien nos explica para qué sirve un politólogo? ¿O porqué se llama la carrera Ciencias Políticas?