Los expertos coinciden: el 26-M reforzará al PSOE y deja poco margen a Casado para remontar en sus feudos

Los expertos coinciden: el 26-M reforzará al PSOE y deja poco margen a Casado para remontar en sus feudos

Los expertos consultados por 20 minutos coinciden en que sin duda las generales tendrán un efecto contagio de cara al 26-M. Esto es, el PSOE seguirá disfrutando de su "luna de miel", mientras que el PP, en caída libre, tendrá poco margen de mejora e incluso puede seguir desangrándose en favor de Ciudadanos, al que seguirán lloviendo no solo votantes sino también cargos públicos como en los últimos meses.

14 comentarios
Comentarios destacados:    
#1 kaiser77_1982
Metes a un tío ya viene picado con los masters, que no gusta a la gente, y que es un bocazas. ¿Quien podía pensar que poner a Casado sería una mala idea?
7 K 53
#1 Soraya
#1 Soraya
1 K 22
Dravot #9 Dravot
#1 lo de que Aznar trabaja para Ciudadanos se confirmó cuando recomendó a los militantes del PP apostar por Casado.
2 K 36
karmo #3 karmo *
Eso les pasa por rebajar el PP a un partido de niños pijos malcriados que no han dado un palo al agua en su vida y que solo saben que insultar y tirarse de los pelos.

Tienen lo merecido.
1 K 25
Señorantisistema #4 Señorantisistema
Lo mejor es la foto del encabezado junto con la descripción... Si ya le pones de banda sonora "The End" de "The doors" lo peta xD
2 K 23
d5tas #5 d5tas
#4 Es que la canción le va que ni pintada

This is the end
Beautiful friend
This is the end
My only friend, the end
Of our elaborate plans, the end
Of everything that stands, the end
No safety or surprise, the end
I'll never look into your eyes again
Can you picture what will be
So limitless and free
2 K 30
bufalo_1973 #11 bufalo_1973
#5 Y no te olvides la parte de:

The killer awoke before dawn, he put his boots on
He took a face from the ancient gallery
And he walked on down the hall
He went into the room where his sister lived, and then he
Paid a visit to his brother, and then he
He walked on down the hall, and
And he came to a door and he looked inside
Father? - Yes son - I want to kill you
Mother, I want to fuck you
1 K 23
caramalo #8 caramalo
Este tipo en un mundo real no pasaría de repartidor de propaganda callejera
1 K 18
fidelet #6 fidelet
Vox va a bajar un montón y el PP va a rebotar.
0 K 11
baraja #14 baraja
Categoría "wishful thinking" ya.

¿Alguien nos explica para qué sirve un politólogo? ¿O porqué se llama la carrera Ciencias Políticas? :shit:
0 K 11
#12 SrEstaire
Trepas sustituyendo a trepas
0 K 10
p3riko #2 p3riko
lo importante es saber si se repetirán los mismos porcentajes de participación. ahí es donde puede estar la diferencia para según que partidos.
0 K 7
tarkovsky #10 tarkovsky
#2 Yo ya lo sé. Estoy 100% convencido de que la participación no se acercará ni de lejos a la del 28A. Resulta que en estas ya no hay voto útil... ergo muchos se quedarán en casa
0 K 10

