European Space-Ody [ENG]  

About European Space-ody This famous ballad (you’ll recognise it right away) was covered by our friends over at the European Space Agency, who, when they’re not working hard exploring the Earth and our Solar System, spend their lunch breaks and evenings celebrating their twin passions: space flight and fabulous classic rock music. Who are we to disagree? ‘European Space-ody’ was written, performed and recorded by the Film Academy and the Musicians Group, two of the employee social clubs at ESA’s ESOC space operations centre in Darmstadt.

#1 lodudo
es esto de antes o de después de que perdieran el satelite "ingenio"? :troll:
