[ENG] Juul: llevando la corrupción académica a un nuevo nivel

La compañía de cigarrillos electrónicos compró una edición completa de la publicación académica American Journal of Health Behavior, y la llenó de artículos escritos por propagandistas para "probar" los beneficios de vapear. Todos los artículos seguían la línea de propaganda de Juul, según la cual los cigarrillos electrónicos ayudan a los fumadores a dejar de fumar.
There are 26 named co-authors on the 11 studies. According to the “Conflict of Interest” statements associated with them, 18 of the co-authors are either current full-time employees of Juul, or were full-time employees at the time they conducted the research. Five others are consultants with PinneyAssociates, working “on an exclusive basis to Juul Labs.” And the final three, who co-authored one of the 11 studies, are employees of the Centre for Substance Use Research, an “independent” consultancy that designed that study under a contract with … Juul Labs.