Los Eagles denuncian al Hotel California

El grupo estadounidense Eagles ha denunciado a un establecimiento mexicano por aprovecharse presuntamente del nombre "Hotel California", el título de su canción más famosa, según TMZ. Los Eagles aseguran en la demanda que los propietarios del Hotel California en Todos Santos, una localidad de Baja California (México) y que se encuentra a unos 75 kilómetros al norte de Cabo San Lucas, hacen creer desde 2001 a sus huéspedes que este alojamiento guarda relación con la canción. etiquetas: cultura , eagels , rock , hotel california
La banda niega que "Hotel California" tenga que ver con ese establecimiento ni con ninguno
Ahi entonces si que se sacaria el hotel una suculenta suma de dineral con los royalties de susodicha cancion.
During the 1960s and 1970s, the precise details of the hotel’s history are a bit “hazy” – not uncommon for the culture of that particular era in general… There are numerous stories. Whether fact or myth, nobody knows for sure. However, one rumor, fabricated in the 1990’s by someone with no connection to any owners of the hotel, states that the Eagles once owned it. This is unequivocally false. Many of the… » ver todo el comentario
"The Eagles have also sold merchandise bearing the "Hotel California" name for decades, though an application to register the trademark for merchandise is still pending."
Incluso usaron la foto de un hotel para la portada del disco sin el permiso del hotel:
"The building that stands in for it on the cover of the 1976 album is the Beverly Hills Hotel. Ironically, the band used the photo without the Beverly Hills Hotel's permission."
